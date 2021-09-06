Frontier League Baseball | Miners stay alive but need help in last week

As they enter the last week of the Frontier League regular season, the Miners have a rather lengthy list of obstacles arrayed against them.

They will probably have to sweep Florence and Gateway at Rent One Park, then get plenty of help from two losing teams visiting West Division leader Evansville. And even then, it might not be enough.

“We can’t control any of the outside factors,” said Southern Illinois manager Mike Pinto on Monday. “But we can control how hard we play, how we compete and how we react to adversity.”

Which is why Pinto was happy that the Miners stayed alive Sunday with a marathon doubleheader sweep at Gateway. They also got losses from Evansville and Florence the last two days to boot, enabling them to close within 3 games of the Otters and 1 of the Y’Alls.

After a 10-8 win in the opener, Southern Illinois wiped out a 5-1 deficit in the fifth inning of the nightcap with six runs. The Grizzlies forced extra innings with two runs and could have won it in the bottom of the eighth, but center fielder Jared Mang came up with a great diving catch in left-center that denied them a game-winning hit.