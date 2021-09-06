Frontier League Baseball | Miners stay alive but need help in last week

As they enter the last week of the Frontier League regular season, the Miners have a rather lengthy list of obstacles arrayed against them.
They will probably have to sweep Florence and Gateway at Rent One Park, then get plenty of help from two losing teams visiting West Division leader Evansville. And even then, it might not be enough.
“We can’t control any of the outside factors,” said Southern Illinois manager Mike Pinto on Monday. “But we can control how hard we play, how we compete and how we react to adversity.”
Which is why Pinto was happy that the Miners stayed alive Sunday with a marathon doubleheader sweep at Gateway. They also got losses from Evansville and Florence the last two days to boot, enabling them to close within 3 games of the Otters and 1 of the Y’Alls.
After a 10-8 win in the opener, Southern Illinois wiped out a 5-1 deficit in the fifth inning of the nightcap with six runs. The Grizzlies forced extra innings with two runs and could have won it in the bottom of the eighth, but center fielder Jared Mang came up with a great diving catch in left-center that denied them a game-winning hit.
That got the Miners to the home run derby, which had an unusual ending. They led 4-3 going into the last round, but Jarrod Watkins went 0-for-8. Gateway could have won it with two homers, but Jay Prather failed to hit one out to assure the sweep.
“When we got on the bus to come home,” Pinto said, “I told the players that Jared was the reason we got to that point.”
DERBY DILEMMA
Not that the home run derby is a suitable ending to any professional game, but Pinto thinks the league could take an idea from the MLB version of it that’s held at the All-Star Game.
“We should time it, give each hitter two minutes,” he said. “Giving a hitter eight pitches puts too much pressure on your coach to throw strikes. Especially last night, when he’s sat there for seven hours and now you’re asking him to throw strikes.
“If you take a pitch in two minutes, that’s no big deal. Guys can get into a rhythm doing that. In this format, you take a pitch and that’s an out. Or you swing at a bad pitch and you look foolish.”
In the last round of Sunday night’s home run derby, four outs came on taken pitches.
WESTCOTT’S MILESTONE
While his earned run average took a bit of beating in Sunday’s opener, Zac Westcott earned his 13th win, the most for a Frontier League pitcher since 2013.
Westcott has won six straight starts and eight out of nine, going at least six innings in eight straight until leaving following 5 1/3 innings on Sunday. In fact, the six runs he allowed marked the first time he’d been touched for runs since a complete game win on Aug. 13 at Joliet.
“I think it’s a combination of Zac is a really good pitcher and that we’ve scored runs for him,” Pinto said. “You give an experienced pitcher some runs and they will do damage. He’s a guy that forces contact, and the most successful pitches force contact on pitches they want you to hit.”
THE WEEK AHEAD
The Miners have had a tough time with Florence this year, winning just four of the first 12 matchups. They have split the six games with the Y’Alls at home, taking two of three in mid-July. On the other hand, they’ve had Gateway’s number, going 12-4.
Meanwhile, Evansville hosts Joliet Tuesday through Thursday and Lake Erie Friday through Sunday, while Florence entertains Schaumburg for its final series.