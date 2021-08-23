Frontier League Baseball | Miners trade Mangieri, acquire Smart

When the Miners boarded their bus Monday for Avon, Ohio, where they’ll start a critical six-game road trip with three games against the Lake Erie Crushers, they did so without their first baseman.

Manager Mike Pinto announced Sunday night after a 5-2 win over Schaumburg that Luke Mangieri, who played in 75 of the team’s first 78 games and batted .271 with eight homers and 39 RBI, was traded to Joliet for a player to be named later.

In Mangieri’s place, Pinto is installing Jamey Smart for his second go-around with Southern Illinois. Smart, who’s been sidelined since July 2 with an injury, was hitting .255 with a homer and 11 RBI in 30 games for Windy City.

Sunday was the last day teams could make trades in the Frontier League. Any player moves for the season’s remainder will have to come as a result of injuries, signings or cuts.

Pinto opted not to talk on the record about the decision to deal Mangieri, but did detail the reasons he was happy to bring Smart back to the club.