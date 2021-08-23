Frontier League Baseball | Miners trade Mangieri, acquire Smart

When the Miners boarded their bus Monday for Avon, Ohio, where they’ll start a critical six-game road trip with three games against the Lake Erie Crushers, they did so without their first baseman.
Manager Mike Pinto announced Sunday night after a 5-2 win over Schaumburg that Luke Mangieri, who played in 75 of the team’s first 78 games and batted .271 with eight homers and 39 RBI, was traded to Joliet for a player to be named later.
In Mangieri’s place, Pinto is installing Jamey Smart for his second go-around with Southern Illinois. Smart, who’s been sidelined since July 2 with an injury, was hitting .255 with a homer and 11 RBI in 30 games for Windy City.
Sunday was the last day teams could make trades in the Frontier League. Any player moves for the season’s remainder will have to come as a result of injuries, signings or cuts.
Pinto opted not to talk on the record about the decision to deal Mangieri, but did detail the reasons he was happy to bring Smart back to the club.
“We got him from Gateway a couple of years ago and we were really happy with him,” Pinto said. “He hit in the upper .290s and has a really good feel for the strike zone. We’ve been thinking about how we were going about this for the last couple of weeks and this was a move I wanted to make.”
Mangieri might have been the team’s most dangerous hitter for the season’s first month, when the Miners were struggling to produce runs and win games. Pinto used him in multiple spots in the order because of his ability to hit for power and also draw walks.
Of late, Mangieri hasn’t been the same hitter, although he remained a solid defender. His last eight games with the team resulted in 24 at-bats, two hits and nine strikeouts, dropping his average 21 points.
Smart’s first stint with the team was productive. He hit .298 with four homers and 30 RBI in 56 games while posting a walk rate of better than 11 percent. He more than doubled that rate in his limited time with Windy City.
BULLPEN LOCKS IT DOWN
One of the many reasons Southern Illinois swept its last homestand and made up four games on West Division leader Evansville was the fact that its bullpen gave up just three runs over 19 innings.
Joey Pulido picked up three saves, including the one on Sunday that gave him seven for the year. Also, new faces like Kenny Pierson and Augie Voight have skillfully fit into high-leverage roles.
Pierson has given Pinto a solid left-handed option in a set-up role and Voight has displayed the ability to get lefty and righty hitters out. Voight’s high leg kick and multiple arm angles make an upper 80s fastball look faster and result in lots of weak contact.
“Really happy with the job those two guys have done since they got here,” Pinto said. “Augie’s leg kick, the way the ball comes out of his hand, it’s different. They got out some good hitters.”
SAME PLAN
The Miners might be playing on the road this week, but the game plan remains the same, according to Pinto.
“Same approach – play good baseball on Tuesday,” he said. “We’re going to head up there on the off-day on Monday so we can get a good night’s rest and we’ll get after it on Tuesday.”
Gunnar Kines, Zac Westcott and Michael Austin will pitch the games at Lake Erie. Kines has won his last two starts, not allowing a run in 12 innings, while Westcott will be seeking to add to his league-high 10 wins.
For Austin, the trip to Lake Erie should bring back great memories. It was there that he made his Southern Illinois debut by tossing a no-hitter in the nightcap of a doubleheader on June 15.