Frontier League Baseball | Miners walk to win, series sweep with Gateway

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the fifth, after the Grizzlies crawled within 3-2 on Andres Regnault’s leadoff homer that started the second, the Miners struck again. This time, it was Gudino stroking the first pitch he saw up the middle for a two-run single that scored John Cable and Anthony Brocato.

Cable started the inning by doubling off the left-center field fence and Brocato drew a walk. Bartels’ sacrifice bunt teed up Gudino for the game’s key hit.

“Who’s to say that bunt wasn’t the key to that inning? Little things can decide the game,” Pinto said. “Getting that bunt down moved up two runners.”

Southern Illinois played add-on in the sixth and seventh. Cable made it 6-2 in the sixth, nearly beheading reliever Jack Jett with a liner through the box that scored Jared Mang. The Miners’ last run came in the seventh when third baseman Jay Prather’s wild throw on Walters’ infield hit allowed Gudino to come home from second.

Cable and Gudino each collected two hits for Southern Illinois. Cable upped his average to .290, giving the team some much-needed production from the catching position, while Gudino is now at .228 after struggling for his first 50 at-bats.