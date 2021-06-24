Frontier League Baseball | Miners walk to win, series sweep with Gateway

MARION — You hear it all the time when little Johnny or Jenny comes up to hit.
“Walk’s as good as a hit,” their parents will say.
The Miners can’t disagree, not after the inaccuracy of Gateway starting pitcher Colton Easterwood gave them a working margin in the first inning Thursday night as they finished off a sweep of the Grizzlies with a 7-3 decision.
In upping its record to 13-13 and reaching the .500 mark for the first time since May 29, when it was 1-1 after a loss in Florence, Southern Illinois managed just seven hits off three pitchers. But Gateway (8-18) offered plenty of help with seven walks, two wild pitches, a hit batter and an error.
Easterwood (0-2) packed a whole bunch of those free bases into just the bottom of the first. After inducing a flyout from Carson Bartels, Easterwood proceeded to walk Yeltsin Gudino, Luke Mangieri, Gianfranco Wawoe and Ian Walters in succession.
With Nolan Earley at the plate, a wild pitch gave the Miners two runs without one swing of the bat. Earley’s groundout to second enabled Wawoe to score a third run.
Totals for the inning: Three runs, no hits, no errors, one left.
“In the end, the first inning was the difference,” Southern Illinois manager Mike Pinto said. “The guys didn’t swing out of the strike zone and let the pitcher create his own problems.”
In the fifth, after the Grizzlies crawled within 3-2 on Andres Regnault’s leadoff homer that started the second, the Miners struck again. This time, it was Gudino stroking the first pitch he saw up the middle for a two-run single that scored John Cable and Anthony Brocato.
Cable started the inning by doubling off the left-center field fence and Brocato drew a walk. Bartels’ sacrifice bunt teed up Gudino for the game’s key hit.
“Who’s to say that bunt wasn’t the key to that inning? Little things can decide the game,” Pinto said. “Getting that bunt down moved up two runners.”
Southern Illinois played add-on in the sixth and seventh. Cable made it 6-2 in the sixth, nearly beheading reliever Jack Jett with a liner through the box that scored Jared Mang. The Miners’ last run came in the seventh when third baseman Jay Prather’s wild throw on Walters’ infield hit allowed Gudino to come home from second.
Cable and Gudino each collected two hits for Southern Illinois. Cable upped his average to .290, giving the team some much-needed production from the catching position, while Gudino is now at .228 after struggling for his first 50 at-bats.
Meanwhile, Kaleb Schmidt steadied after ceding runs in the first two innings. He retired 18 of the last 20 men he faced following Regnault’s second homer of the year, departing after seven innings of five-hit baseball that improved his record to 3-0.
“When you have a 12-pitch inning and a 6-pitch inning like Kaleb had,” Pinto said, “that will certainly help you get deeper into the game.”
Jose Fuentes and Mitchell Walters collected the final six outs for the Miners, which carry a five-game winning streak into Friday night’s series opener at Rent One Park against West Division leader Evansville and its league-best 19-7 record.
“I’ve always felt like if you play good baseball, the wins take care of themselves,” Pinto said when asked if he was eager to see how his team matches up against the Otters. “We’re getting good pitching, the rookies are learning and getting better, and we’re getting some timely hitting.”