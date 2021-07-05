Frontier League Baseball | Pinto provides prescription for Miners

There’s an old saying that eating an apple a day keeps the doctor away.
Well, Mike Pinto isn’t a physician, but he has the prescription for what the Miners need to do over the next 60 games to erase their 6 ½-game deficit to Evansville in the Frontier League’s West Division.
“Knock off a game a week,” the Southern Illinois manager said.
Opportunities remain plentiful for the Miners, who got to the .500 mark Sunday night with an emphatic 9-2 win at Schaumburg that included an individual milestone for veteran outfielder Nolan Earley.
As part of a 4 for 5 performance that included a career high six RBI, Earley doubled in the second inning for the first of those ribbies. It was his 318th hit with Southern Illinois, one more than former record holder Aaron Gates (2014-16).
The big game lifted Earley’s average to .287 with four homers and 26 RBI, numbers more in line with his pro career than the ones next to his name a few weeks ago.
“You know what you’re going to get with Nolan Earley,” Pinto said Monday. “You’re getting a guy who is prepared for every game. He’s an outstanding baserunner, a good defensive outfielder and a reliable hitter.
“I think when he was going through his slump earlier in the year, he was trying to play up to the ‘vet’ designation on the roster. I talked with him last week and said, ‘All you have to be is Nolan Earley.’ That’s worked pretty well for him.”
At 18-18, the Miners are in third place in their division, 4 ½ games in arrears of second place Florence, Evansville owns a gaudy 24-11 record and an offense that dropped 22 runs on Southern Illinois last month in taking 2 of 3 during a weekend series.
While the Otters are a solid club, the Miners have 15 games left with them, starting July 16-18 at Bosse Field. In fact, the teams’ next three series take place in Evansville before Southern Illinois hosts three-game sets Aug. 17-19 and Aug. 31-Sept. 2.
One thing in the Miners’ favor is that their roster continues to add pieces that were expected to fill important roles back in the offseason. Catcher Arturo Nieto made his season debut on June 29 at Gateway, giving help at the bottom of the order and posing a bigger threat to opposing base-stealers.
Southern Illinois hasn’t had much luck preventing opponents from taking bases. Nieto has erased 39 percent of stealers in his career. His arm’s reputation by itself has been good enough at times to cut off running games.
FLETE GETTING CLOSE
Pinto said Monday that Bryant Flete, the last of the Miners’ players from outside the United States to be held out of action while a visa situation is resolved, could be activated this week during the team’s six-game homestand with Gateway and Joliet.
Flete led the Frontier League in hitting two years ago before the club sold his contract to the Cincinnati Reds’ organization. The infielder would provide a huge boost to a team that remains streaky with the bats.
Prior to Sunday night’s blowout in Schaumburg, Southern Illinois scored only six runs in four games, losing the first three and pulling out a 3-2 win Saturday night. That was after it rallied 17 runs in a doubleheader sweep on June 29 at Gateway.
“Bryant Flete could fall out of bed at 3 in the morning and hit a line drive,” Pinto said. “He’s just one of those guys.”
DIGGING DEEP
Lefthander Tyler Brown is throwing a simulated game this week so that the club can evaluate how close he is to coming off the injured list. He pitched two games early in the season and allowed eight runs in 7 1/3 innings before going on the shelf. … Michael Austin (1-2, 5.78), who has allowed 10 earned runs over 7 2/3 innings in his last two starts, gets the ball to open the Gateway series. … This will be the third consecutive mid-week series between the divisional rivals. The Miners swept the Grizzlies two weeks ago before settling for a split of a four-game set last week in Sauget.