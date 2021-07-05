Frontier League Baseball | Pinto provides prescription for Miners

There’s an old saying that eating an apple a day keeps the doctor away.

Well, Mike Pinto isn’t a physician, but he has the prescription for what the Miners need to do over the next 60 games to erase their 6 ½-game deficit to Evansville in the Frontier League’s West Division.

“Knock off a game a week,” the Southern Illinois manager said.

Opportunities remain plentiful for the Miners, who got to the .500 mark Sunday night with an emphatic 9-2 win at Schaumburg that included an individual milestone for veteran outfielder Nolan Earley.

As part of a 4 for 5 performance that included a career high six RBI, Earley doubled in the second inning for the first of those ribbies. It was his 318th hit with Southern Illinois, one more than former record holder Aaron Gates (2014-16).

The big game lifted Earley’s average to .287 with four homers and 26 RBI, numbers more in line with his pro career than the ones next to his name a few weeks ago.

“You know what you’re going to get with Nolan Earley,” Pinto said Monday. “You’re getting a guy who is prepared for every game. He’s an outstanding baserunner, a good defensive outfielder and a reliable hitter.