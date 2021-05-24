Frontier League Baseball | Pinto wants contact from 2021 Miners

“I’ve played on both kinds of teams,” Earley said. “I can tell you the toughest team to play is the one that’s making contact, putting pressure on the defense all the time. Good teams see a lot of pitches, always seem to have a runner aboard and can frustrate a good pitcher.

“It’s kind of an irritating feeling to play a team like that. When you put the ball in play, you give yourself a chance. I think we have the kind of team that can do that.”

Earley and Massey are the paradigm of this year’s squad. They are both in their second tour of duty with the Miners, so they know what Pinto expects. They can hit to situations and also aren’t afraid to hit deep in the count.

Massey batted .283, .295 and .289 in his 2 ½ seasons with Southern Illinois, then won the Atlantic League batting title in 2018 with Somerset. The 32-year old Massey opted to return to the Miners last year, then hit .460 in 35 games in the Bourbon Trail League last summer when the Frontier League canceled its season due to COVID-19.

He was a beneficiary of the league’s change in its age regulations that once eased players out of the league before 30 years old.