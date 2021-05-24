Frontier League Baseball | Pinto wants contact from 2021 Miners

MARION — Launch angle. Exit velocity. Elevate to celebrate.
Miners manager/COO Mike Pinto has heard of all those sayings. To those, he has another one to add.
“Put the ball in play,” he said Monday at the team’s media day in Rent One Park. “We’ve got a lot of guys who can do that. That will wear a team down. It bodes well for a lot of victories.”
Southern Illinois may not have a lot of mashers, but Pinto is more than willing to shoot for contact after the 2018 and 2019 seasons. The Miners embraced the power ball concept those years, only to see their offense flail to no avail far too often.
Proven home run hitters like Chris Iriart and Brett Siddall, to name two, were brought in to juice up the lineup’s middle in 2019. Both left town pretty quickly, ushered out of the gates by way of the K. Their average was .101 and they combined for 92 strikeouts in 178 at-bats.
The lineup’s core this year consists of proven veterans like Gianfranco Wawoe, Craig Massey and Nolan Earley. There might not be a lot of tape-measure blasts between them, but they will hit the occasional homer.
More importantly, they’ll hit. They’ll make contact and put pressure on the defense. Pro defenses may not make many errors, but it’s pretty certain they won’t make an error after someone chases a breaking ball in the dirt for strike three.
“I’ve played on both kinds of teams,” Earley said. “I can tell you the toughest team to play is the one that’s making contact, putting pressure on the defense all the time. Good teams see a lot of pitches, always seem to have a runner aboard and can frustrate a good pitcher.
“It’s kind of an irritating feeling to play a team like that. When you put the ball in play, you give yourself a chance. I think we have the kind of team that can do that.”
Earley and Massey are the paradigm of this year’s squad. They are both in their second tour of duty with the Miners, so they know what Pinto expects. They can hit to situations and also aren’t afraid to hit deep in the count.
Massey batted .283, .295 and .289 in his 2 ½ seasons with Southern Illinois, then won the Atlantic League batting title in 2018 with Somerset. The 32-year old Massey opted to return to the Miners last year, then hit .460 in 35 games in the Bourbon Trail League last summer when the Frontier League canceled its season due to COVID-19.
He was a beneficiary of the league’s change in its age regulations that once eased players out of the league before 30 years old.
“It was a nice surprise when the league changed its rules,” Massey said. “I live near Southern Illinois and I am excited to be back here with this franchise.”
So is Earley, a 30-year old who can play multiple positions and wear out a pitcher with his ability to draw walks and chip in the long ball. A former Frontier League All-Star, Earley belted 31 homers and knocked in 158 runs over three years with the Miners, setting a single-season franchise record with 28 doubles in 2012.
“The biggest thing is I want to go out there and have fun,” he said. “I need to control what I can control. The goal is to win a ring.”
If guys like Massey and Earley can put enough balls in play, they might have an appointment in late September with a jeweler to ask for ring sizes.