Frontier League Baseball | Westcott leading Miners' rotation

It took a while for the Miners’ starting rotation to pitch to the form manager Mike Pinto envisioned when the season started two months ago.
But as the team enters its Wednesday night doubleheader with Schaumburg, they’ve won 13 of their last 20 games and sit five games behind first place Florence in the Frontier League’s West Division with 43 games left.
And the prime reason is the starting pitching Pinto was so high on back in May. To be more precise, the guy who drew the season’s first start is leading the charge.
Zac Westcott has won his last five starts and leads the league with seven wins. Westcott has pitched to a 1.11 earned run average since June 29 and is coming off a two-win week in which he ceded just four hits and two runs over 14 1/3 innings.
“Here’s a guy who over the last year and a half, has turned out to be everything we were told he would be,” Pinto said Tuesday. “He’s a veteran guy who we got because of the numbers on the back of his baseball card and he’s lived up to it.
“I knew from going up against him when he was with Windy City, and from what Ron Biga, who managed him there, told me about him, that he was a quality pitcher. He’s been as advertised.”
In his last 32 innings, Westcott has permitted only 16 hits, six walks and four runs. While it’s helped that Southern Illinois has piled on 35 runs of support during that span, the presence of a pitcher putting up one zero after another has a liberating effect for an offense.
A rotation of Westcott, Chase Cunningham, Kaleb Schmidt, Michael Austin and Gunnar Kines matches up with anyone in the league. If the Miners can jump over Evansville and Florence before the season ends Sept. 12, they’ll have a legitimate chance at making a postseason run.
“I like where this team is right now,” Pinto said. “We’re playing good baseball and getting contributions from a lot of guys.”
SCHEDULING MATTERS
The Miners’ 29-24 record would be good enough to lead the woeful Atlantic Division by 3 ½ games and would have them just a game behind Schaumburg in the Central. But this year, they’re in the same division as the team with the league’s best record (Florence) and third-best record (Evansville).
So they sit five games back of Florence in the division and are also 2 ½ games in arrears of Evansville. But Southern Illinois will have plenty of chances to make up ground on those teams. It has 13 games remaining with Evansville and six with Florence, including a three-game set with the Y’Alls on Sept. 7-9 that could have high stakes attached to it.
For those games to mean something, the Miners will have to take care of business with the Otters and also cash in their chances against the sub.-500 teams. They play nine games against Gateway and six games against Joliet, who are a combined 22 games under .500.
ON DECK
Southern Illinois hosts Schaumburg in the aforementioned twinbill Wednesday night and on Thursday night to complete a nine-game homestand. The Miners will get the Boomers minus league RBI leader Quincy Nieporte, who’s on the 14-day injured list.
After that, they go to Evansville for a four-game weekend series that includes a doubleheader on Saturday night. The teams were rained out twice a couple of weekends ago when they last convened at Bosse Field, requiring a makeup twinbill this weekend.