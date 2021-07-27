Frontier League Baseball | Westcott leading Miners' rotation

It took a while for the Miners’ starting rotation to pitch to the form manager Mike Pinto envisioned when the season started two months ago.

But as the team enters its Wednesday night doubleheader with Schaumburg, they’ve won 13 of their last 20 games and sit five games behind first place Florence in the Frontier League’s West Division with 43 games left.

And the prime reason is the starting pitching Pinto was so high on back in May. To be more precise, the guy who drew the season’s first start is leading the charge.

Zac Westcott has won his last five starts and leads the league with seven wins. Westcott has pitched to a 1.11 earned run average since June 29 and is coming off a two-win week in which he ceded just four hits and two runs over 14 1/3 innings.

“Here’s a guy who over the last year and a half, has turned out to be everything we were told he would be,” Pinto said Tuesday. “He’s a veteran guy who we got because of the numbers on the back of his baseball card and he’s lived up to it.

“I knew from going up against him when he was with Windy City, and from what Ron Biga, who managed him there, told me about him, that he was a quality pitcher. He’s been as advertised.”