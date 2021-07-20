Frontier League Baseball | Westcott leads Miners over Florence

MARION — The Southern Illinois Miners got a brilliant start by Zac Westcott on the mound on Tuesday night at Rent One Park, as the veteran retired the first 19 batters he faced and had a no-hitter through seven and one-third innings, while they supported him with early offense in a 5-1 win over the Florence Y’Alls in Marion.

Westcott (6-1) got on a roll in the middle frames, striking out four of five batters at one point while holding Florence without a base runner until Andres Rios drew a one-out walk in the seventh inning. The right-hander responded with a strikeout of Chad Sedio which turned into a double play to end the inning when Arturo Nieto caught Rios stealing at second base, as Westcott’s no-hitter remained intact.

Meanwhile, the Miners’ offense was able to score early against Jonaiker Villalobos (2-2). In the second inning, Ian Walters beat the pitcher to first base for an infield single, then went to third base when Carson Bartels’ single to right field bounced by Rodney Tennie for an error. Luke Mangieri then put the Miners on the board with a sacrifice fly, making it 1-0.