Frontier League | Cunningham combative on Miners' mound

MARION — Chase Cunningham is used to eating up innings — he's thrown six or more frames in 61 of 89 career starts — but that doesn't mean the Southern Illinois Miner wants to.
Cunningham, 27, doesn't waste much time on waste pitches in his fifth professional season.
"You get ahead, you want to put them in the ground," said Cunningham, who is 11th in Frontier League history in strikeouts. "And hitters are good. Don't get me wrong, but the good ones still get out seven out of 10 times. Don't give 'em credit. Pitch to your game, and be able to command your stuff. It usually works pretty well."
One of the rare pitchers to throw five different pitches consistently for strikes, Cunningham (3-2, 2.49 ERA) has been tough for Frontier League hitters to figure out. Schaumburg shortstop Matt McGarry's home run in the top of the fourth inning Wednesday night ended a 19 straight scoreless innings, and was all the Boomers needed to squeak out a 2-0 win at Rent One Park. Cunningham allowed another solo shot, to leadoff hitter Alec Craig in the seventh but is still fourth in the league in ERA entering this week. In nine starts, Cunningham has finished two of them, and struck out 49 batters in 54 1/3 innings.
"He's an ace. Arguably the best pitcher in the league. Certainly in 2019," Miners manager Mike Pinto said. "Certainly could be that this year. I never go by wins, because you never know how many runs your team scores for you. I just know that every time he goes to the mound, we have a really good chance to win a ballgame. He's gonna pitch deep in the ballgame, his teammates really like playing around him, he has a lot of energy. He is extremely competitive. He is very hard-working, and he always has a great plan of how he's going to go about winning a baseball game, how he plans out with his catcher, and is really good at executing the game plan."
Sometimes Cunningham makes up the game plan as he goes along, he said. When you can throw a four-seam fastball, slider, curveball, changeup and split-fingered fastball for a strike, your options expand against a guy that looks eager in the box.
"We get a good scouting report, then, a lot of times, it's just feel on the mound and how hard guys are swinging," Cunningham said. "If you're throwing hard and they're fouling it off; like, if it's a righty and they're fouling everything off toward the first-base side, you don't wand to throw them something slow so they can time it and get it in the field. You take the scouting report and try to execute the game plan, but it's not going to tell you everything."
Miners outfielder Nolan Earley, one of Cunningham's former roommates on the road, said you can learn a lot about the Miners' veteran after a bad outing.
"Probably one of the hardest-working pitchers I've ever met," said Earley, the Miners' all-time hits leader. "He's just one of those guys that goes out, gives it his all every day, and if it's not his day, he's like 'I'm going to go get it the next time.' Real baseball guy, real baseball mind, and he's one of those guys you enjoy being around in the locker room."
Cunningham likes being efficient, but still takes the time to help younger pitchers. He ran into the cutter fastball during a preseason workout, Miners pitching coach Eric Minshall said. His teammates have learned from him, too, after 37 career victories and more than 530 innings. It may be one reason why Southern Illinois (31-29) led the league in ERA (3.34) heading into Tuesday's series opener at Gateway.
"What's great is he shares so much of his experience when he's here," Minshall said. "And it's not just with our young guys. It's with all of the guys. The organic conversations that happen during bullpens or batting practice, 'How do you throw your slider? Or, 'How do you throw your cutter?' could change your career. So when you got a guy like Chase that comes through the door and is able to share so much of his success with guys, you can see little pieces of that happening with guys. We've got three or four guys that have picked up a cutter because Chase's has looked pretty good. 'I'll try it.'"
Cunningham grew up in Bristol, Tennessee, playing all the big sports, football, basketball, soccer. Basketball was his first love, he said. He committed to a college out of high school as a two-way player, but when the coach there got fired, he looked elsewhere. His velocity went up the summer before his freshman year, he said, and he committed to Walters State (Tennessee) Community College. The Senators reached the 2013 NJCAA World Series before finishing 37-18. He then pitched his last two years at Belmont, reaching the NCAA regionals both years.
Cunningham was a midseason Frontier League all-star in 2017 and finished 10-3 with a 3.46 ERA in his second pro season. He went 7-6 in 20 starts the next year and was traded to the Miners after the season for reliever Nick Durazo and future considerations because he wanted to be closer to home. Cunningham went 10-5 in 21 starts, striking out 132 batters in 136 2/3 innings, more Ks than his previous two years combined. He was named the Frontier League Pitcher of the Year, and could make a run at the award again this year if the Miners are able to get back into the playoff race.
Southern Illinois sits 7.5 games back of Evansville (38-21) with just over a month to go. The Miners must win the division to reach the playoffs. Cunningham wants to get them there. He played in Australia for 6-7 months in 2020 before coming back to the United States in March, when the coronavirus was just shutting things down. After moving in with his fiance, who he is now married to, and teaching baseball on the side, he considered not coming back this summer. Then he remembered all those afternoon bullpen sessions, the road trips, and the postgame locker room after a win.
"This year has just been about getting back to enjoying playing with these guys and playing in this environment," Cunningham said. "After the 2020 season was done, I didn't even know if I was going to come back in 2021, and then I talked to Mike. I missed playing. When I talked to Mike and he allowed me to come back out here, it was like I was a kid again. The game is what it is, but it's the relationships that you find that make it special."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman