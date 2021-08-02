Frontier League | Cunningham combative on Miners' mound

MARION — Chase Cunningham is used to eating up innings — he's thrown six or more frames in 61 of 89 career starts — but that doesn't mean the Southern Illinois Miner wants to.

Cunningham, 27, doesn't waste much time on waste pitches in his fifth professional season.

"You get ahead, you want to put them in the ground," said Cunningham, who is 11th in Frontier League history in strikeouts. "And hitters are good. Don't get me wrong, but the good ones still get out seven out of 10 times. Don't give 'em credit. Pitch to your game, and be able to command your stuff. It usually works pretty well."

One of the rare pitchers to throw five different pitches consistently for strikes, Cunningham (3-2, 2.49 ERA) has been tough for Frontier League hitters to figure out. Schaumburg shortstop Matt McGarry's home run in the top of the fourth inning Wednesday night ended a 19 straight scoreless innings, and was all the Boomers needed to squeak out a 2-0 win at Rent One Park. Cunningham allowed another solo shot, to leadoff hitter Alec Craig in the seventh but is still fourth in the league in ERA entering this week. In nine starts, Cunningham has finished two of them, and struck out 49 batters in 54 1/3 innings.