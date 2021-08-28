 Skip to main content
Frontier League | Miners stumble at Florence
FLORENCE — The Southern Illinois Miners used the home run ball to grab an early lead in Florence against the Y’alls, but could not hold the lead as the home team scored 12 unanswered runs in the middle innings to deal the Miners a 13-5 loss on Friday night at Y’alls Ballpark.

Ariel Sandoval opened the scoring for the Miners with two outs in the top of the first inning, crushing a go-ahead two-run home run off Y’alls starter Johnathon Tripp (8-1) for a quick 2-0 lead. Florence got a run back on a solo home run in the bottom of the first by Axel Johnson, but Anthony Brocato would get that run back again when he led off the top of the second inning with a solo shot of his own, his team-leading 15th of the season, making the score 3-1 Miners.

Chase Cunningham (5-4) would hold Florence down from there in the early stages of the game, striking out five in the first three innings. But he ran into trouble in the fifth, as the Y’alls would score four times in the frame after a one-out walk on an RBI triple by Connor Crane, RBI single by Johnson, and a two-run single from Chad Sedio, making the score 5-3 Florence.

The Y’alls would then score five runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh to expand the lead to 13-3 against the Miners’ bullpen. Southern Illinois was able to get two runs back in the eighth on an RBI groundout by Ian Walters with the bases loaded and then a wild pitch later in the inning to cut the deficit to 13-5, but were unable to get closer in suffering their second straight road defeat.

The Miners will look to even the series on Saturday at 5:34 p.m., with Jake Fisher pitching for the Miners against Florence right-hander Jared Cheek at Y’alls Ballpark.

