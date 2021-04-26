Frontier League names Danos to lead new partnerships

SAUGET — The Frontier League named 25-year baseball executive Jon Danos as its new chief executive officer on Monday. Danos will oversee the League’s strategy development and business affairs as the League embarks on a new chapter as a recently designated partner of Major League Baseball.

“I am truly honored and extremely excited to join the Frontier League”, Danos stated. “The opportunity to help evolve the League and shape our new partnership with Major League Baseball is special. The foundation of the Frontier League – its role in the journey of professional baseball players and its value to the communities in which we serve – is incredibly strong and well-positioned for an exciting future. I look forward to working in our communities with owners, team staffs and players to help fuel our growth in support of this great game.”