Gilmore, Teel capture individual titles A-J, Pinckneyville claim regional cross country titles at Carterville

CARTERVILLE – Five runners placed in the top 12 Saturday to lead the Anna-Jonesboro High School girls cross country to its first-ever regional team title in cross country. The meet was hosted by Carterville High School and the three-mile race was conducted mostly on school grounds. The Wildcats advance to the Benton Sectional next Saturday, along with six other teams and five individuals not on the seven best teams, where they will take a shot at state qualification.

A-J senior Brodie Denny, who has been one of the region's best runners for four years, experienced an off day by her standards and placed fourth overall in 19 minutes, 21.8 seconds... behind Miah Gilmore of Murphysboro, Molly Robertson of Carterville, and Caroline Tepe of Okawville. Denny was still A-J's top runner.

A-J teammates Zoe Jones (19:51.8), Reese Jones (20:18.1), Raegan Jones (20:23), and Kenzie Miller (20:38) placed 9 through 12 out of 73 runners competing. Kaylee Stover (22:00.9) was 25th overall and Bree Hazelrigg was 44th in 24:14.8. All three Jones girls are freshmen.

The Wildcats scored a meet-best 42 points. Carterville finished runner-up with 69 points. Pinckneyville was third at 90 followed by Du Quoin (fourth at 104), Okawville (fifth at 112), Sparta (sixth at 149), and Murphysboro (seventh at 177).

Those seven teams all advance to sectional.

Other teams participating included: Trico, Red Bud, Chester, Waterloo Gibault, Goreville, Steeleville, Valmeyer, and Marissa.

The five individual runners who qualified for sectional not on one of the top seven teams include: Molly Merrill of Goreville, Shaina PIerce of Trico, Mikah Merrill of Goreville, Anna Wolter of Red Bud and Peyton Vest of Valmeyer.

"First regional title in school history," Wildcats head coach Matt Denny stated proudly. "And that's coming on the heels of our first River-to-River (Mississippi Division) Conference championship. Those are goals one and two. Our third goal is to win the sectional next Saturday at Benton and go to state."

Denny said the team has performed admirably all season.

"The girls trust in the training and continue to work hard," he said. "If we can get Brodie's legs back under her next week, I definitely think we have a shot at the team title. And we're going to be pretty good for a while. We have a lot of girls back next year and both our junior high and Lick Creek (feeder school to the high school) won state championships in cross country this fall. We have a lot of talent coming up for sure."

Gilmore, medalist in the girls' race, was clocked in 18 minutes, 20.7 seconds. She was 17 seconds faster than Robertson, who was runner-up in 18:37.1 Tepe was third in 18:56.9. As stated previously, Denny was fourth.

"I didn't really think about this meet too much during the week. I didn't want to stress about it," said Gilmore, who continues to improve in her sophomore season for the Red Devils. "I didn't think much about anything until I hit the finish line. I kind of figured Brodie would be pushing me instead I turned around and saw it was Molly. I'm looking forward to sectional next week."

Gilmore said she woke up at 4 a.m. - six hours before the race Saturday - and couldn't go back to sleep. She also couldn't eat much, settling for the unusual combination of crackers, hot chocolate and Gummy bears.

Gilmore went head-to-head with the region's best - Ahry Comer of Pope County - a couple of weeks ago at Benton and only lost by two seconds. Both ran personal best times that day (17:03 and 17:05). Gilmore actually had the lead on Comer late in the race, but couldn't hang on at the end. A rematch is now on tap next weekend with Robertson and Denny capable of pulling off the win, too.

"Miah had a great race to win the conference and even a great one before that at Benton's Class 1A Showcase," said Murphysboro coach Cody Ellermeyer. "Right now, we're still training pretty hard. She had a rough week, but came through it and ended up as regional champion. She knew what she had to do today."

Ellermeyer said pacing is a key.

"Today, Miah was looking at a 5:45 time on her first mile split, and it's going to get faster at the sectional with Comer and then at the state meet. She'll probably have to be running a 5:30 split up there. We're speeding up some things in our workouts. As long as she stays healthy, she should be OK."

Robertson, who placed second, said her time of 18:37 is about 50 seconds faster than what she ran at the regional a year ago in her freshman season.

"Today, it was really windy, so I tried to draft off Miah as much as I could," Robertson said. "I was right there with her until that last half mile. She then went a little faster pace and I couldn't quite keep up. Slowly, but surely, I have closed the gap between us. Hopefully, I can continue to close that gap next week at Benton."

Lions head coach Nancy Adams said Robertson just keeps getting better and better.

"She is much faster than she was a year ago running for us, and she is faster now than she was when the season started," Adams said. "Molly is a tough competitor, and even more important, a good leader for our team. The other girls respect her very much."

Rounding out the Top 20 were: Dani Williamson of Carterville in fifth at 19:36.7. Molly Merrill of Goreville was sixth in 19:38.1. Maggie Kellerman of Du Quoin was seventh in 19:38.9. Sofia Castellano of Pinckneyville was eighth in 19:48.8. A-J's Zoe Jones was ninth. A-J's Reese Jones was 10th.A-J's Raegan Jones was 11th. A-J's Miller was 12th. Vanessa Teel of Pinckneyville was 13th (20:41.9). Isabella Phillips of Du Quoin was 14th (20:41.9). Zoey Conway of Pinckneyville was 15th (20:45.8). Shaina Pierce of Trico was 16th (21:17.2). Hayley Drake of Sparta was 17th (21:24.7). Marcela Wood of Carterville was 18th (21:34.1). Lydia Luechtefeld of Okawville was 19th (21:34.8), and Mikah Merrill of Goreville was 20th (21:36.8).

ON THE BOYS SIDE

Senior Isaac Teel, battling the flu, led the Pinckneyville Panthers to a team title, while also capturing individual honors.

The Panthers posted a team score of 28 with four runners placing in the Top 10. Anna-Jonesboro was a distant second with 90 points. Carterville was third at 107. Okawville was fourth at 109. Murphysboro was fifth at 114. Steeleville was sixth at 119 points and Marissa was seventh at 171 points. They all advance to the Benton Sectional next Saturday.

Other teams participating were: New Athens, Chester, Trico, Du Quoin, Valmeyer, Goreville, Dongola, Red Bud, Sparta, Waterloo Gibault, Cobden, Evansville Christ Our Savior Lutheran, and Johnston City.

In placing first overall, Teel was clocked in 15 minutes, 59.3 seconds.

"I was just trying to score points for my team," the senior said. "I just tried to keep it as easy as I could today, run smoothly, but when I saw that some guys were drafting off me, I decided to pick up the pace so they couldn't do that anymore."

Teel said he has been sick the last two days and battling some pain and stiffness in his shins, and therefore didn't get any practice runs in or eat much of anything leading into the race.

"I walked around the yard a little, but that was just about it," he said. "Fortunately, today, I had enough energy to compete and get the win. Hopefully, I'll be a lot healthier next week at the sectional."

Panthers head coach Ryan Bruns said Teel found a way to put his ailments to the side and persevere.

"He won't use his sickness as an excuse," Bruns said. "He managed to go out pretty quick and establish a controlled pace. I expect he will be battling Gavin Genisio of Benton and Ethan Hogan of Columbia for the sectional championship."

As for the rest of the Panthers, Bruns was pleased with their performance. Landon Boman was third overall behind Teel and Grant Schleifer of Okawville. Boman was clocked in 17:14.1. Landen Carter of Pinckneyville was fourth in 17:21.4. Brendan Conway was 10th in 17:49.2. Christian Queen was 15th in 18:13.2. Brody Wilt was 22nd in 18:51.7. Andrew Wagner was 34th in 19:36.2. There were 85 runners altogether.

Those five individuals qualifying who were not on one of the top seven teams include: Conor Gross of Du Quoin (sixth at 17:31.5), Brady Bundren of Cobden (seventh at 17:35.4), Cole Dachsteiner of New Athens (11th at 17:49.2), Oscar Hoerr of Valmeyer (17:50.2); and Harrison Miller of Valmeyer (19:07.6).