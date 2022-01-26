Girls Basketball | Amayah Doyle provides Carterville post presence

CARTERVILLE — Admittedly, softball is her best sport. She is a hard-hitting corner infielder, but make no mistake about it … Carterville's Amayah Doyle is most certainly a difference maker in basketball, as well.

Listed as a 5-foot-10 post player, Doyle is presently averaging 17 points and seven rebounds a game to help lead the Lions to a 21-4 record this season.

"As the assistant junior high basketball coach and as the head coach at the high school, I have been fortunate enough to see Amayah progress over the past four years," said Carterville's Todd Rogers. "She has always been a great player and her work ethic is second to none as she continues to grow her game."

Rogers said Doyle spent a great deal of time on the perimeter her freshman season (last spring) because the Lions had enough depth to cover the inside game.

"So Amayah became a second ballhandler for us and that experience has made her game very well rounded," he said. "This year, she is spending more time in the post."

Rogers said Doyle is already a special player in the region.

"There are a lot of talented players out there, but what makes Amayah a special player is all of the intangibles a coach wants. She is an incredible student and works just as hard in the classroom as she does in sports. She is a leader with a charismatic personality, She never gets outworked and leads by example.

"Amayah is extremely mature for her age and ultra competitive," Rogers added. "She is a lot like her coach in that she does not handle losing very well and finds a way to make those losses a learning experience and incentive for the next competitive opportunity. Another thing that makes her special is that she is a multi-sport athlete and does not specialize in any one sport. Great athletes need to play multiple sports."

A portion of Doyle's success on the hardwood can be directly attributed to the presence of her older sister, Alecia, who last fall announced her intentions to play basketball on scholarship at Southeast Missouri State University.

"Alecia and Amayah feed off each other," Rogers said. "They are both very competitive and often partner up in practice and push each other to excel. I think they are both incredibly motivated as individuals and are both very supportive of each other and want to see each other succeed. You will see they hold each other accountable on the court and are the first ones to encourage or cheer the other on, as well. They have a great bond. It has been a fantastic experience having the opportunity to coach them."

Doyle said her parents have been instrumental in developing her athletic and academic skills. Her father, Ron Doyle, was a football player at SIU and mother, Terica (Hathaway) Doyle, played basketball for the Salukis.

"They've helped me so much," she said. "They, along with my sister, are the reasons why I love competing in sports so much. They also have taught me how to deal with adversity. They taught me that there are no failures if you learn from the experience."

Doyle explained that she began playing basketball in the third grade, or about two years after she started playing softball. Taller than most of the other girls, she continued to play the game at a competitive level in junior high and added track and field to her portfolio.

"I threw the shot and disc and also ran on the 4x100 meter relay team," Doyle said. "But once I got to high school, I just focused on basketball and softball since track is the same season as softball."

Doyle said her basketball skills have improved immensely over the last couple of years.

"Last year, for example, I didn't do as good a job boxing out my man. This year, I'm doing a better job of squaring myself up and getting my body in the right position to rebound. I don't want to give teams second chances to score. Offensively, I am also a much more confident player when it comes to shooting the ball."

Doyle said there is more than an emotional bond with her sister. There is a competitive chemistry that exists between the two.

"My sister is one of the most supportive people in my life and I hope that she feels the same way about me. There are times in a game where we can just make eye contact and know what the other is thinking. It's hard to describe, but I can sense when she needs me to set a screen for her so that she can get her shot off, or make my way to the basket to get in rebounding position because I know she is going to shoot before she actually does. And the same is true when I have the ball. She knows what I am thinking... sometimes maybe even before I know."

Doyle said she is excited about this Lions ballclub and its capabilities.

"This is really a talented team," she said. "Kristin (senior point guard Edmonds) can handle the ball very well and is good at hitting the 3. Macey (senior guard Lentz) does a good job of driving to the basket, often drawing contact, and Kasha (senior forward Ward) can hit the 3 or give a good head fake and drive to the basket. I just think there's great team chemistry. We know each other so well. And we all want to get better as a team because we like to win. We want to go to state."

Rogers said that while Doyle is playing a supporting role to older sister, Alecia, this season, she will most definitely be an even more important part of the offense next year.

"Amayah is already one of our main focuses, so that part will not change," he said. "We will be graduating seven seniors, so there is no doubt that Amayah will be the focus for opposing teams, but I am confident that we have some returning players who are hungry and want to step in and fill the roles we will need filled. Amayah has the ability to make the players around her rise up and play at a different level. There is a lot of time between now and next November to make adjustments and do what is best for next year's team."

Rogers said he knows softball is Doyle's best sport. Still, he is convinced she could play basketball at the next level if she were to put her mind to it.

"Amayah absolutely could play collegiate basketball somewhere if she chooses, but I know she is an elite softball prospect. She could play either sport because not only is she talented but she also has all the intangibles a coach would want to represent one's program. Maturity, leadership, personality, kindness, respectful, work ethic, academics and talent. She's the total package - a very special young lady."

