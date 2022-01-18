Girls Basketball | Anna-Jonesboro holds on to beat Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Anna-Jonesboro blew a 16-point third quarter lead, but Addison Denny scored two straight baskets to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 48-44 win over Carbondale on the second night of the 42nd Annual Carbondale Girls Basketball Mid-Winter Classic on Tuesday night.

“They got red hot like they did last night against Massac, but we weathered the storm and found a way to win,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Matt Denny. “That was not a fluke. They have gotten a lot better than the first time we played them.”

This will be the only game Anna-Jonesboro will play in the tournament as the Lady Wildcats improved to 10-11 on the season. Carbondale dropped to 0-2 in the tournament after a 56-46 loss to Massac County on the first night. The Terriers (4-16) will next play Marion at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

“I’m really proud of how we played tonight,” said Carbondale coach Tracy Hill. “I feel that the girls are really starting to jell together. We’re young and I think one of the reasons we’re having some success now is because we’ve had so much adversity and had so many girls out earlier. So we’ve had to play a lot of people and that’s helping us here now.”

Addison Denny led the Lady Wildcats with 18 points with Brodie Denny adding 11. The Terriers finished with three players in double digit scoring with Madysyn Butler leading with 14 followed by Jessie Harper with 13 and Alana Ellsworth 11 off the bench.

Anna-Jonesboro was playing with just seven players because of injury and COVID-19 issues and held a three-point lead at the half and extended that lead to 16 points with 1:19 left in the third quarter.

“Our two subs we played tonight were freshmen with everyone out for various reasons, but that’s where we are right now,” Denny said.

Harper started the fourth like she finished the third with another 3-pointer. After the Lady Wildcats scored following an offensive foul on the Terriers, Ellsworth hit a jumper from the free throw line before Harper stole the ball and scored to cut the lead to eight.

Anna-Jonesboro snapped the run with a fast break layup by Jenna Sadler, but the Terriers weren’t done with Butler sinking back-to-back 3’s from opposite sides of the court to cut the lead to three.

Addison Denny was fouled, but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and 15 seconds later, Harper went bombs away again making her last 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the score, 42-42, with 2:33 remaining.

Addison Denny came right back with a layup down the lane and got the ball back on the possession arrow and Denny scored from under the basket to up the lead to four with 1:36 remaining.

Harper scored 10 seconds later to cut the lead back to two. As the Lady Wildcats took the ball up the court the Anna-Jonesboro bench was able to call a timeout before they would have lost the ball by stepping out of bounds.

After the timeout, Addison Denny was fouled and split a pair of free throws. Carbondale came down and missed a layup, but got the rebound and called a timeout with 44.9 left. Harper attempted a 3-pointer with 17.5 remaining, but it failed.

Carbondale was called for an intentional foul and after Addison Denny missed both free throws got the ball back and was fouled again with Smith going to the line and missing her first, but making her second for the final margin.

