Girls Basketball | Anna-Jonesboro opens season with win at Herrin

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Jaley was a force tonight,” Denny said.

After going scoreless for the first 4 ½ minutes, A-J found a rhythm offensively by making the extra pass to create clean looks from distance against the Tigers’ 2-3 zone. That led to an occasional foray or two into the lane for layups when Herrin started extending its defense.

Ahead 21-13 at halftime, the Wildcats put the game away early in the third quarter. They ran two well-executed sets to start the period, leading to a 3-pointer by Marlee Smith and a layup by Anna Hess. Two free throws by Watkins increased the lead to 15, and the rest of the game was merely a race to the final buzzer.

The margin could have been bigger if A-J hadn’t missed all eight of its fourth quarter shots, half of which appeared to be pretty clean looks.

“It started to click for us in practice a couple of days ago,” Denny said. “Everyone’s got the green light, but they are realizing what a good shot is and what it isn’t.”

The Tigers couldn’t make any headway the last three quarters against A-J’s 2-3 zone. After Presli Karnes nailed an elbow jumper early in the second quarter for a 12-11 edge, Herrin’s offense basically shriveled up and died.