Girls Basketball | Anna-Jonesboro opens season with win at Herrin

HERRIN — You adapt and learn, or else the world passes you by.
Anna-Jonesboro girls basketball coach Matt Denny has done that in regards to preparing his team for their shortened season with the spectre of COVID-19 hanging above them.
“COVID-19 has not affected us a lot,” he said. “We have been strict about masks from the beginning. We started out in contact days with a lot more water breaks to rest, but have worked our way back to a normal practice schedule as kids have gotten in shape. The girls have done well with the masks.”
Playing a real game with masks didn’t seem to bother the remade Wildcats Thursday night at Memorial Gym, where they canned seven 3-pointers en route to a season-opening 34-21 non-conference win over Herrin.
Jaley Watkins paced A-J with 14 points, sinking a couple of 3s and also delivering a pretty up-and-under move for a layup early in the second quarter. That started a 10-1 run that gave the Wildcats control of the game.
After missing most of the last two seasons because of injuries, Watkins looks healthy. The version of her that played this game could be a difference-maker for a squad that lost two starters to graduation and a third who transferred to a Missouri high school.
Not only did she lead all scorers, Watkins added two steals and a pair of slick assists while also playing intelligent, hustling defense.
“Jaley was a force tonight,” Denny said.
After going scoreless for the first 4 ½ minutes, A-J found a rhythm offensively by making the extra pass to create clean looks from distance against the Tigers’ 2-3 zone. That led to an occasional foray or two into the lane for layups when Herrin started extending its defense.
Ahead 21-13 at halftime, the Wildcats put the game away early in the third quarter. They ran two well-executed sets to start the period, leading to a 3-pointer by Marlee Smith and a layup by Anna Hess. Two free throws by Watkins increased the lead to 15, and the rest of the game was merely a race to the final buzzer.
The margin could have been bigger if A-J hadn’t missed all eight of its fourth quarter shots, half of which appeared to be pretty clean looks.
“It started to click for us in practice a couple of days ago,” Denny said. “Everyone’s got the green light, but they are realizing what a good shot is and what it isn’t.”
The Tigers couldn’t make any headway the last three quarters against A-J’s 2-3 zone. After Presli Karnes nailed an elbow jumper early in the second quarter for a 12-11 edge, Herrin’s offense basically shriveled up and died.
It consisted of four field goals in the second half, three by Karnes, who finished with 12 points. Freshman Jersey Summers made a first quarter splash with a pair of 3-pointers but couldn’t score after that. Only four players managed to score for the Tigers.
For at least one night, A-J lived up to Denny’s preseason pledge.
“We will battle, that is for sure,” he said. “Win or lose, you will know we were there.”