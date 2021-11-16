Girls Basketball | Anna-Jonesboro opens season with win over Carbondale

ANNA — Both teams got off to a slow start, but Anna-Jonesboro found its rhythm in the second quarter to take a 24-7 lead at the half and expanded its lead in the second half to beat Carbondale, 49-16, in a non-conference girls basketball game in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night.

“You don’t know who you are after losing three starters, but most of my new starters played a lot of varsity last year,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Matt Denny. “It was a good start. We have a lot to learn, but the effort was there, especially the defensive effort, big time. That’s where we’re going to hang our hat, so I was proud of that.”

Senior forward Addison Denny led the Lady Wildcats with 16 points and senior Marlee Smith added 12 on four 3-point baskets. Denny led the team with seven rebounds.

“Addi’s a horse,” Denny said. “She averaged double rebounds last year and she doesn’t allow much underneath. Marlee shot good. It was good all the way around.”

Smith returned to the court after playing sparingly the last two seasons after being diagnosed with cancer in the spring of her freshman year during track.

“It was a good start for me,” Smith said. “Being on the court fully healthy is very nice. July 5th was the last time I had chemo. My philosophy is to shoot with a purpose, dribble with a purpose and pass with a purpose. Four 3’s is a high recently, but I’ve gone higher before.”

Carbondale got off to a very ragged start committing 10 turnovers in the first quarter and 12 in the second to finish the game with 27 turnovers.

“I thought we played very nervous,” said Terrier coach Tracy Hill. “We made a lot of mistakes and turned the ball over way too many times and the girls who were turning the ball over are much better players than that. So I think it was first game jitters.”

The game was tied 3-3 with 4:28 remaining in the first quarter when Smith sank her first from beyond the arc from the top of key with 50.5 seconds remaining in the open eight minutes.

Junior guard Brodie Denny stole the ball and was fouled as she attempted a layup and she made her first free throw, but missed the second to give the Lady Wildcats a four-point lead heading into the second quarter.

Smith sank her second to open the second quarter again from the top of the key and Jenna Sadler was fouled and made both her charity tosses to up the lead to 12-3 just 1:05 in.

Alana Ellsworth hit a jumper for Carbondale eight second later, but Smith was on the beam again sinking her third once again from the top of the key and the Lady Wildcats were off to the races closing out the first half on a 12-2 run.

Anna-Jonesboro upped its lead to 36-13 going into the fourth quarter. The Lady Wildcats finished with five from beyond the arc with Riley Cruse sinking one with 4:34 remaining and Smith canning her fourth by stepping behind the line before taking her final shot with 3:53 left in the game.

“I thought I was on, so I decided to keep going for as much I could,” Smith said.

