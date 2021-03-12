Girls Basketball | Anna-Jonesboro plays spoiler to Carterville

In a game where A-J didn’t lead by more than three points, Denny never felt comfortable… not once, but lived to tell the story.

“Anytime Alecia Doyle is out there you’re never comfortable… You can’t be, because she takes over and you can play good defense it doesn’t matter,” Denny said. “I was never comfortable, but the girls did a good job with the game plan of taking care of the ball and luckily Brodie stuck with her long enough.”

Carterville suffered six turnovers to A-J’s five. The Lady Lions were led by senior Averi Vanderzille’s double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, while junior Kasha Ward finished with 11 points and 3-for-3 from beyond the 3-point arc.

It was still a conference championship in the end for Lady Lions coach Todd Rogers and his club, but a win would have felt nice to close out his first season back on the sideline.

“I’m still proud of my kids for never quitting,” Rogers said. “It doesn’t discount anything we’ve done this year as conference champs and 14-2.