Girls Basketball | Anna-Jonesboro plays spoiler to Carterville

ANNA — There’s a distinct difference between a team playing to win and a team playing with nothing to lose.
That was the case on Thursday when the Anna-Jonesboro Lady Wildcats upset the Carterville Lady Lions 45-43 in a game that determined Carterville’s fate of winning the SIRR-Mississippi division outright or splitting the crown with Nashville. In a game that saw 16 lead changes, there were plenty of moments for Matt Denny’s team to fold, but they didn’t.
“We talked about (playing spoilers) before the game and I just told the girls to have fun,” Denny said. “We played them close the first time we faced them, but we beat ourselves at their place by not taking care of the ball. The girls played well tonight and stuck to the game plan.”
A game plan focused around two things: slowing down Carterville’s leading scorer Alecia Doyle and limiting turnovers. Thanks to a tremendous defensive effort from sophomore guard Brodie Denny, A-J’s defense held Doyle to just one field goal in the first half and to 12 points total.
Denny spoke to his players before the game about double-teaming Doyle and helping on defense, which held the Carterville guard to six points through the first three quarters, but then the dangerous shooter started hitting contested shots late in the fourth quarter putting momentum in Carterville’s corner.
In a game where A-J didn’t lead by more than three points, Denny never felt comfortable… not once, but lived to tell the story.
“Anytime Alecia Doyle is out there you’re never comfortable… You can’t be, because she takes over and you can play good defense it doesn’t matter,” Denny said. “I was never comfortable, but the girls did a good job with the game plan of taking care of the ball and luckily Brodie stuck with her long enough.”
Carterville suffered six turnovers to A-J’s five. The Lady Lions were led by senior Averi Vanderzille’s double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, while junior Kasha Ward finished with 11 points and 3-for-3 from beyond the 3-point arc.
It was still a conference championship in the end for Lady Lions coach Todd Rogers and his club, but a win would have felt nice to close out his first season back on the sideline.
“I’m still proud of my kids for never quitting,” Rogers said. “It doesn’t discount anything we’ve done this year as conference champs and 14-2.
“We’ll miss those two seniors (Vanderzille and Olivia Cecil). I think they enjoyed this year and played a big part, but obviously we wanted to end on a win, but that’s what happens when you don’t make enough plays to pull it out. You give credit to the other team and move on.”
A-J’s win came on senior night for Anna Hess, Jaley Watkins and Olivia Capel. Hess led the way with 17 points and the go-ahead bucket that gave the Lady Wildcats a 45-43 lead with 4.1 seconds remaining.
Carterville knotted the score up with 55 seconds remaining after a jump shot from Doyle forced Denny into calling a timeout. Fans that were listening during the pause in action heard a voice from Carterville’s sideline scream, “We’ve got this.”
Hess must have been listening. The following possession Watkins drove the lane for a layup and missed, but Hess was there with the offensive rebound and put-back layup to give her team the lead.
It was a big win for Hess in her final game before visiting colleges for basketball and pursuing a BSN career in nursing.
“Honestly, I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” Hess said. “I was excited and so happy at that moment. Even if we did lose I was excited to have the experience and be with my team. I’ve played basketball with Jaley since third grade, so I think both of us are excited to start our new journeys. It’s been a privilege playing with her.”
Watkins scored five of her 10 points from the free throw line in clutch moments down the stretch. She never let the pressure get to her and plans on studying biology at SIU Edwardsville next year.
“We didn’t really have anything to lose, so all we could do is win and if we lost then no big deal,” Watkins said.
