Girls Basketball | Anna-Jonesboro rallies in third quarter to beat Herrin

ANNA — Anna-Jonesboro broke a 24-24 tie with 3:04 remaining in the third quarter with eight straight points including two 3-pointers to beat Herrin, 41-32, in a River-to-River cross division girls basketball game to win its 11th straight game at Union Hall Gym on Thursday night.

“We hit some shots after they shut down Marlee Smith after she had some 25-footers early in the game to keep us up,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Matt Denny. “It was a full team effort. Our points were eight, nine, 10 and 12. Everybody has the green light and everybody can score. We have to get better at the line making just eight of 20 and eventually that will burn us. We still won the game, not comfortably, but still won it.”

Anna-Jonesboro upped its record to 2-0 while the game was the season-opener for the Lady Tigers.

“I thought it was a very good game,” said Herrin coach Chris Roberts. “This was our first game and it was their second, so we had some jitters, but we battled. When you come down here, you’re going to get everything they have and I think our kids rose to it. There was a stretch in the third when they went on an 8-0 run and we took too many quick shots. Down the stretch we had shots, but they just didn’t fall. But it was a well played game and we played hard.”

Addison Denny led the Lady Wildcats with 12 points and dominated the boards finishing with 13 rebounds.

“We let them get caught back up, but we tried to stay calm and not let them get too close to us,” Addison Denny said. “It was patience and trying to keep focused that allowed us to regain the lead in the third quarter and hold them off at the end of the game.”

Brodie Denny scored 10 points, including a 3-pointer to open the third quarter, and Marlee Smith finished with nine points all coming on 3-pointers to give the senior seven for the young season.

“I had to adjust to shooting a little farther than I did Tuesday night, but again tonight I saw an open shot and I looked at the rim and they went in,” Smith said.

With the score tied at 24, the teams traded baskets for the next 2:30 until Smith canned her third from beyond the arc to get the rally started. Brodie Denny followed with a lay-up and the second 3-pointer in the run was by Addison Denny and in a span of 52 seconds the Lady Wildcats led by eight.

Anna-Jonesboro extended its lead to nine with 6:09 left. Regan Deaton spit a pair of free throws and Lexi Pickles swished a 3-pointer to cut the lead to five with 2:46.

But the Lady Tigers went cold missing their last six shots not including a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The game got off to a slow start with the first shot from the field not coming until the 1:50 mark. The first basket made was by Brodie Denny with 2:03 left in the first quarter. The rest of the points came at the line as Anna-Jonesboro made 4-of-6 and Herrin 3-of-4 as the Lady Wildcats took a 6-3 into the second quarter.

The game was tied 8-8 in the second quarter when Smith sank her first three-pointer. With 1:22 left before the half, Smith sank her second to give Anna-Jonesboro a 16-12 lead, but Cornelius was fouled 16 seconds later and made both her free throws to cut the lead to 16-14 at the half.

