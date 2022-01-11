Girls Basketball | Bates hits shot at buzzer to give Benton OT win at Herrin

HERRIN — Ryleigh Bates came off the bench and drained a 12-foot baseline jumper with two seconds left in overtime Tuesday to give the Benton Rangerettes a hard-fought 31-29 victory over upset-minded Herrin.

"I was aware of the time. I really wasn't aware of the score yet, but then as soon as I saw the scoreboard and soon as I saw the time, I just knew I needed to shoot," said Bates, a junior guard. "I felt like I had a pretty wide-open look. Braelyn Miller is the one who got me the ball. It felt good coming out of my hand."

With the win, the Rangerettes improve to 6-0 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference and to 16-4 overall on the season. Herrin falls to 8-10 overall, 2-3 in league play.

"This win was pretty important (for the conference race), but it puts an even bigger target on our backs moving forward," Bates added.

Herrin trailed 5-3 after one period, 16-13 at the half and 19-15 at the end of three quarters, but actually took a brief 24-23 lead with 2:32 left in regulation on a bucket by senior forward Presli Karnes. A 3-point play by Miller gave the Rangerettes the lead back at 26-24, but the Tigers tied the game on a pair of free throws by senior guard Meghyn Blankenship. Miller then missed a pair of free tosses with one second left, resulting in the overtime period.

Ensley Tedeschi gave Benton the lead back at 28-26 with a basket down low to start the extra period. Blankenship countered with a 3-pointer to give the Tigers the lead back one final time at 29-28. Miller bounced back to hit a free throw to tie it again at 29. Herrin senior Regan Deaton had an open look from beyond the arc on the left wing, but could not knock the shot down. The Rangerettes then held the ball for the last shot, setting up the heroics by Bates.

Rangerettes head coach Andy Sloan was worn out from the drama.

"Give Herrin all the credit in the world. They came out and competed," he said. "They're a tough match up. Karnes is a load inside and when they put some shooters on the outside with her, you can't help out too much or the shooters will make you pay. And if you don't help at all, then Karnes is going to make you pay inside."

Sloan said he thought his ballclub had the game under control.

"We got up five or six a couple of times and I thought we could extend that lead, but never could," he said. "They kept battling back and battling back. You just have to keep playing hard and I thought our kids did just that."

As for the game-winning shot, Sloan admitted the plan was for Tedeschi to take the last shot.

"The clock's running down and you don't know if it's best to call a time out and let them set their defense or just let things play out. I decided to let them play out. I thought we could spread their defense out and Ensley would drive and maybe draw a foul. But sometimes, the ball just falls in different hands and kids step up and make shots and Bates was right there at the right time tonight. I think Miller made a good pass through there and Ryleigh hit the shot."

Tigers coach Chris Roberts was deflated with the loss.

"We just needed one or two shots to fall. We were that close," he said. "Benton's the best team in the conference right now, but we've been playing pretty good basketball lately. We played Centralia very well last Saturday. And we played well again tonight. We had a good game plan. It was a good game. Regan rimmed a 3-pointer that would have put us up three, and then on the defensive end, there's a scramble and the ball gets kicked out to the girl (Bates) who hits a big shot. What can you say? We were trying to take Tedeschi away from them. It was a great game. I just wish we could win one of these wild games we have with Benton."

Tedeschi led the Rangerettes with 12 points. Miller followed with eight. Malia Webb dropped in six. Addi Krueger netted three and Bates had the game-winning two.

Herrin was paced by Blankenship's 11 points. Karnes checked in with nine. Jersey Summer added six and Taylor Cornelius contributed three.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0