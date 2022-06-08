Girls Basketball | Bearcats name Hayden Carter new head coach

CHRISTOPHER — When in doubt, pick a Panther.

Hayden Carter was named the new girls basketball coach at Christopher High School this week, replacing Seiger Shurtz, who accepted a teaching and coaching position at his alma mater, Benton High School, earlier this spring.

The 24-year-old Carter is a 2016 graduate of Pinckneyville High School and 2020 graduate of Southern Illinois University with a bachelor's degree in physical education. He was hired to teach PE at Christopher two years ago and has also assisted the football and boys basketball programs, as well as the Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher baseball program.

"I'm very excited to be coming into a very good situation with the Lady Bearcats team," Carter said. "We have everyone back (four seniors and one junior) from last year's conference and regional championship team. And to get the opportunity to coach a player of Amiah Hargrove's talent (First-Team All-Stater) is truly a blessing. There's a buzz around town about this team and I can't wait for the season to get started."

Carter is a proud product of a highly successful Pinckneyville Panthers basketball program. As a senior playing for Bob Waggoner, the Panthers won the River-to-River Conference and regional titles. So, to say he knows a thing or two about the fundamentals of the game would be an understatement.

"I'm not really looking to change much of anything with this team," he said. "Coach Shurtz did an awesome job with these girls. This is a very experienced team. We will get up and down the floor as much as we can, and ideally, play man-to-man defense all over the floor. The key is finding some added depth to go with the talent that we have. We do have five pretty good incoming freshmen which should help out. I think we should be able to play a full JV schedule this year."

Christopher High School Athletic Director Josh McCurren said he couldn't have picked a better successor to Shurtz than Carter.

"Hayden is the best of the best - an outstanding young man with much knowledge of the game," McCurren said. "He's also a hard worker who will continue to build upon the success of our basketball program."

Carter said he has told his senior group it's within their power to leave a lasting mark on the basketball program.

"I would never say the word 'failure' if we don't make it to state, but I think it would be fair to say that we would be disappointed. I think these girls are going to put in the work to give themselves every opportunity to make it there."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1