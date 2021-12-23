Girls Basketball | Benton Christmas Classic leads Holiday tournament schedule

Turkey, ham, prime rib, tacos, mashed potatoes and gravy, pumpkin pie and girls basketball is what the holidays are all about in Southern Illinois. Next week, two longtime holiday tournaments are on tap along with another one hitting its stride and a brand new one making its debut.

The longest running local girls basketball tournament is the 31st annual Benton Christmas Classic with a 16-team field that features 15 local teams and one from the Metro East.

“When I got the head coaching job 10 years ago this was a six team round robin tournament,” said Benton coach Andy Sloan. “It then expanded to eight and then to 12 and for the last 3 years, not including last year due to COVID, has been a 16-team bracket tournament. The neat thing about our tournament is that every team will play at least one time in Rich Herrin Gym. Every team is guaranteed at least three games as well and most other 16-team tournaments once you lose twice you are done so our tournament is a little more unique.”

The field has the best of the best, with defending champion and No. 1 seed Carterville (10-3), Hamilton County (11-1), Benton (11-2), Christopher (9-1), Goreville (9-2), Vienna (9-3), Mount Vernon (9-3) and Du Quoin (8-2) leading the field.

The three-day tournament opens Dec. 27 with Carterville playing West Frankfort (2-5) at 9 a.m. followed by Goreville and Marion (5-6), Mount Vernon vs. Herrin (5-6), Hamilton County and Du Quoin, Benton vs. the Carterville JV, Salem (3-8) and Christopher, Alton Marquette (8-5) vs. Harrisburg (4-8) with the final game between Vienna and Pinckneyville (4-7) around 7:30 p.m.

“This year's field may be the toughest it has ever been from top to bottom,” Sloan said. “There's not an easy game in it and you're going to have to bring it if you want to move to the right on the bracket. Not only are there good teams, there are good individual players, some of which have JUCO to D-1 offers, including Alecia Doyle from Carterville, Amiah Hargrove from Christopher, Kennady Hayes from Mount Vernon, our own Ensley Tedeschi and others.”

The Fairfield Merry Mule Holiday Tournament is now in its ninth year. The 12-team field has five teams from the Black Diamond Conference, two teams from the Midland Trail conference, one team each from the Greater Egyptian, South Egyptian and Little Illini conferences, one team from the River-to-River and one independent.

The two-day tournament will open play Dec. 27 with half the games played at the “Mule Barn” at high school and the other half at the Center Street Grade School.

“This should be a really very competitive tournament,” said Fairfield coach Tonya Conrad. “Woodlawn is going to be tough along with Eldorado, but Flora and several teams are playing much better now than they were at the beginning of the season, so it’s going to be a tough road for any of us.”

The tournament is divided into pool play. Pool A has two-time defending champion Fairfield (10-1), Meridian (7-2) and Gallatin County (6-5). Pool B has Woodlawn (8-3), Eldorado (7-5) and Flora (8-8). Pool C has Mt. Carmel (6-6), Edwards County (4-8) and Murphysboro (0-9). Pool D has Carmi-White County (3-9), Lawrenceville (2-9) and Wayne City (0-8).

Each venue begins pool play at 10 a.m. with six games being played continuously with the final game starting at 6:30 p.m. On Dec. 28 the action begins at 10 a.m. with the Bronze Bracket (third place) games followed by the Silver (second place) games.

The winners of the Bronze play at the “Mule Barn” and the losers at Center Street at 3:15 p.m. The winners of the Silver play at the “Mule Barn” and the losers at Center Street at 4:45 p.m.

The third place game will be played a 6:15 p.m. and the championship game at 7:45 p.m. at the “Mule Barn”.

The newest tournament in the area is the Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran Girls Basketball Winterfest. The four-day tournament begins Dec. 27 with Father McGivney Catholic (8-3) the top seed.

“We were actually supposed to start it last year, but of course, COVID changed that,” said CORL coach Dan Kueper. “The exciting part to me is we’ve got nine different conferences represented, so that’s why I think it’s going to be a good tournament for the teams because they get to play against teams they may not played in over a decade or ever I don’t think the seed number and the records mean a whole lot at this point because there weren’t a lot of common opponents for us to go by when we were seeding. I think the field is competitive.”

Locally the 16-team field is highlighted by the host team independent CORL (7-4) along with Johnston City (5-6), Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton (5-6) and Trico (2-7) from the Black Diamond, Anna-Jonesboro (6-8) from the River-to-River and Carbondale (1-12) from the South Seven.

Anna-Jonesboro has two teams in the tournament with the JV playing third seed Staunton (9-3) at 11 a.m. and the second seed varsity playing Sandoval (1-2) at 12:30 p.m. on opening day.

Elverado/ZR is the seventh seed and opens with Greenville (4-8) at 2 p.m. Johnston City plays eighth seed Vandalia (3-9) at 5 p.m. followed by Carbondale playing fifth seed Wesclin (5-6) and fourth seed CORL playing Trico in the opening day finale. Follow all the action online at corbasketball.org.

The remainder of the opening day lineup is No. 6 Dupo vs. Webber at 9:30 a.m. and No. 1Father McGivney vs. Madison at 3:30 p.m.

The grandmother of all the girls Christmas tournaments is the 43rd annual Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational featuring 16 teams from four different classes over three action-packed days beginning Dec. 27th.

“It’s always been a great tournament and a great tradition in Mascoutah,” said Mascoutah Athletic Director Scott Battas. “This year more than any year I think has some great matchups in the first round that’s going to create even better matchups later on in the tournament. What’s great about our tournament is that girls basketball in my opinion out of all the high school sports has the most parity where you could have a really good 1A team and some really, really good 4A teams and still have some pretty good games between those two.”

The field is diverse with four 4A teams, five 3A teams, four 2A teams, one 1A team and two teams from Missouri.

“Okawville is one of the top 1A teams in the southern part of the state,” Battas said. “They are going to be playing for a while even in the post season.”

The top two seeds are 4A teams two-time defending champion O’Fallon (8-2) and Alton (9-2), respectively. Alton and O’Fallon met on Dec. 9 at O’Fallon with Alton winning, 52-47.

2A Breese Mater Dei (9-3) is the third seed and 1A Okawville (12-0) is the fourth seed. Other local teams are 2A Nashville (8-2) as the eighth seed and 3A Centralia (7-4) as the 11th seed.

“I am so proud of how this team is playing,” said Okawville coach Michelle Burianek. “They are a super fun to coach team with a passion for the game. These ladies have a great team-first attitude. They do a great job pushing the ball down the floor. This group has a real knowledge of game and we have tremendous depth on our bench.”

Centralia opens against No. 6 Belleville West (4-6) at 10 a.m. with Nashville playing No. 9 Mascoutah (7-6) at 4 p.m. and Okawville taking on No. 13 Highland (4-12) at 7 p.m.

The remainder of the opening day lineup is No. 2 Alton vs. No. 15 Cahokia at 8:30 a.m., No. 7 Breese Central vs. No. 10 East St. Louis at 11:30 a.m., No. 3 Mater Dei vs. No. 14 Riverview at 1 p.m., No. 1 O’Fallon vs. No. 14 McCluer at 2:30 p.m. and No. 5 Freeburg vs. No. 12 Belleville East at 5:30 p.m.

