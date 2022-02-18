Girls Basketball | Benton defense propels them to Class 2A regional crown over Hamilton County

BENTON — A hounding defense propelled Benton to a 36-19 win over Hamilton County in the championship game of the Class 2A Benton Regional on Friday.

With the victory, Benton improves to 24-5 and will meet Breese Mater Dei at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Nashville Sectional. Mater Dei defeated Freeburg 35-33 to advance. Carterville will square off with Nashville in the other sectional game.

Hamilton County concludes its season with a record of 24-6.

Kaelee Karcher scored in the paint to give the Foxes a brief 19-16 lead midway through the third period. From that point forward, however, nothing went right for the visitors from Hamilton County. They would not score again.

The Rangerettes went on a 12-0 run to end the period with a 28-19 advantage thanks largely to their in-your-face defense. Braelyn Miller had a stickback to get the run started. Malia Webb knocked down a shot from the perimeter. Webb followed up with a 3-pointer. Addi Krueger recorded a stickback bucket and Ensley Tedeschi got a steal and lay-in basket just ahead of the horn that ended the quarter to make the score 28-19.

Benton wasn't finished, outscoring the Foxes 8-0 over the final eight minutes.

Tedeschi paced the Rangerettes with 14 points. The junior forward was 5-of-12 from the field and 3-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Tedeschi, who was as big a factor on the defensive end as she was with the basketball, said winning the regional means everything to her teammates and her.

"This is the best feeling in the world. We've worked hard all season for this. It's glorious," said Tedeschi of the victory. "We take a lot of pride in our defense and it paid off tonight. We knew it would come down to them and us in this regional. We've been rivals since the eighth grade when they beat us. Tonight, it was our turn."

Benton head coach Andy Sloan said the regional title is the first for the Rangerettes since 2016 and third overall in the 10 years he has served as head coach.

"If you watch us play, we hang our hat on our defense. We take great pride in playing defense. We knew that if we could hold Hamilton County under 30 points, we'd have a pretty good chance to win tonight. Offensively, it was a grind for us, but once we got the lead, we were able to hold on."

Foxes head coach Clint Winemiller said turnovers were a huge factor in his team's loss. Unofficially, Hamilton County coughed it up a whopping 28 times.

"Really? That's a lot," he said.

Winemiller pointed to the latter part of the third quarter as the difference in the ballgame.

"Those last four possessions of the quarter. That was it. We went from three up to eight down," he said. "We kept turning the ball over and Benton capitalized. You have to give them credit. Their defensive pressure was very good. And we did a poor job holding onto rebounds. It was a good season for us, but we have a lot of work to do before next year."

Sloan said he couldn't be more proud of his team and looks forward to the sectional.

"You just have to play the one in front of you and have some luck along the way," he said. "I think we're playing well at the right time."

Benton fans had extra reason to celebrate Friday as sophomore wrestler Mason Tieffel won his semifinal round match at the state tournament in Champaign and the match was shown live on a big screen at halftime of the regional game.

