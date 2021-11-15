Girls Basketball | Benton rolls past Marion to open the season

BENTON — High school basketball was back where it was supposed to be Monday night, at least on the calendar.

After having hoops canceled last winter and eventually played in the spring, Benton and Marion tipped off in a girls basketball game at Rich Herrin Gymnasium.

Benton used hot 3-point shooting early to build a lead and eventually pull away for a 44-28 victory over the Lady Wildcats.

These teams usually square off at some point in Marion's tournament, which currently no longer exists, with Marion now playing three of those usual tourney teams this opening week in regular games.

Marion scored the game's first four points as Jerzy Bittle split a pair of free throws and canned a 3-pointer. But it was Benton's Ensley Tedeschi scoring the next eight to put the Rangerettes in front.

Tedeschi hit two free throws and then knocked down two treys in that run. After Marion's Gracie Connor scored, Benton added with Addi Krueger also connecting from long range.

Marion tied the game twice in the second quarter, but another five-point spurt by Tedeschi gave Benton a 20-17 lead with 4:30 left in the first half.

The Rangerettes went into the break with a 21-17 lead and extended it on a basket from Braelyn Miller. Buckets from Miller and Krueger gave Benton a 33-24 lead going into the fourth.

Miller scored on a nifty baseline layup for the first basket of the fourth and another nice layup by Tedeschi on a backdoor play had Benton pulling away.

The final nail in Marion's coffin came when Krueger rebounded a missed free throw for a layup to give Benton a 41-26 lead with 2:10 left.

Marion plays its home opener Tuesday night against Vienna then travels to Massac County on Friday.

