Girls Basketball | Benton to play Freeburg after strong start to season

BENTON — The Benton Rangerettes are on a roll. They have won 10 of their last 12 games after a 2-3 start and now stand 14-8 overall.

More important, the Benton girls basketball team is 6-0 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference, one-and-a-half games ahead of second-place Harrisburg (4-1).

"All the girls are playing their roles well," said Rangerettes first-year head coach Dave Brown. "We have some very selfless players, which is why we are doing so well. Good defense is what's winning games for us. These girls play hard on defense. They have all bought in to the system."

Brown said the offense continues to run through Ensley Tedeschi. The senior guard was at the top of her game earlier this week at home against Herrin when she scored 36 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out three assists and added five steals.

But as Brown pointed out, the Rangerettes are more than a one-player show.

"Braelyn Miller has been rock solid for us with several double doubles this season," he said. "Addi Krueger is another solid player for us, who brings 100% effort every game. Malia Webb is like a junk yard dog. She doesn't mind diving into the stands going after a loose ball and she is usually asked to guard the other team's best player. Blakely Johnson is another key player for us. We wouldn't be where we are without any of these girls."

Brown said the Rangerettes were scheduled to take on Freeburg at 2 p.m. Jan. 14 and will host Du Quoin on Tuesday before travelling to Anna-Jonesboro on Thursday. Benton doesn't return to conference play until Jan. 24 at West Frankfort.