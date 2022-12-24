Girls Basketball | Benton wins four straight headed into holiday tournament

BENTON — That strong nonconference schedule is beginning to pay dividends for the Benton High School girls basketball team now that the conference schedule is underway in full.

The Rangerettes, who got off to a 4-5 start, have won four straight and now stand 8-5 overall.

They got a last-second steal and game-winning lay-in basket from senior forward Braelyn Miller that resulted in a 50-48 stunner at Massac County Tuesday night.

Ensley Tedeschi and Miller each paced the offense with 12 points. Tedeschi also yanked down 11 rebounds and recorded four steals. Miller had five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Benton won the game despite losing point guard Mia Wills, who fouled out in the fourth quarter. Ryleigh Bates came off the bench and poured in a season-best 11 points.

Other key wins in this four-game win streak came against perennial power, Nashville, this past Saturday (33-30), Carbondale (47-22) and Harrisburg (59-41).

The win over the Bulldogs came at Harrisburg and was the Dogs' only league loss to date. The Rangerettes stand 4-0 in league play atop the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference standings.

"Defense has been the key to our strong play of late," said first-year Benton head coach Dave Brown. "The girls have played with the kind of intensity needed to win these close ballgames. I have to believe that playing the schedule that we have has made us battle tested. We know how to deal with adversity and we are thriving."

The Rangerettes will now host the 16-team Christmas Holiday tournament, which runs Dec. 27-29.