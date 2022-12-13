Girls Basketball | Benton's Tedeschi is constantly striving to improve

BENTON — Ensley Tedeschi took matters into her own hands.

She made the conscious decision last spring to elevate her game to the next level, and in order to do so, would have to put in myriad hours of work to fine-tune her basketball skills. She began playing AAU basketball and traveled throughout the Midwest to compete against some of the best prep players in the nation.

The results have been encouraging.

The 6-foot-1 shooting guard for the Benton Rangerettes is averaging 21 points-per-game through the first nine games, including a 34-point outburst recently against West Frankfort. She also cracked the 1,000-point barrier for her career.

And scoring is only one of Tedeschi's strengths. She is also yanking down seven rebounds a game and creating as many as four steals a game, which often lead to run-out baskets on the other end. She is also doling out four assists per contest.

"Things are going great for me so far this season," Tedeschi said. "And even though we have a 4-5 overall team record, this is by far the toughest schedule we have ever played since I've been at Benton. We've played some really good teams like Mount Vernon, Okawville, Nashville, Teutopolis, and Owensboro Catholic. The hope is that this tough schedule will pay off when the postseason starts."

Tedeschi said the Rangerettes are still gunning for a conference title.

"Massac County has always been our biggest rival," she said. "We will definitely have to bring our best to beat them."

The four-year starter for Benton said all the workouts and extra games last spring and summer are most definitely assisting her this basketball season.

"They've helped me prepare," she said. "I got better at creating my own shot and have improved my ballhandling skills and defense. I wanted to get good enough that I could run the point if I were ever needed."

Tedeschi said she has known since about the fourth grade that basketball was the sport for her.

"My mom always had me playing with and against older girls," she said. "I wasn't able to score much against them, so I had to learn how to help my team by playing defense. Now that I'm older and stand 6-foot-1, I realize how important defense is to a team's success and how I can take advantage of my size to help our team win games."

Benton first-year head coach Dave Brown may be new to the Rangerettes, but has an extensive history coaching both boys and girls basketball.

"Ensley can do it all," he said. "She can post up. She can run the point. And defensively, she is relentless with a high motor. She has such a great wingspan that she deflects a lot of passes and gets outright steals. She is simply a very versatile athlete."

Brown said the senior would probably be close to surpassing 1,500 career points if not for having the shortened COVID-19 season.

"A real shame how that worked out," he said. "One thing that really impresses me about Ensley is that she lives and breathes basketball. The other girls on the team respect her work ethic and they listen to her when she talks. She's vocal when she needs to be."

Brown said Tedeschi already has several offers to play ball at the collegiate level.

"Some JUCOs and some Division II and III four-year schools so far," he said. "Whoever gets her will be getting a heck of a student-athlete. She has been absolutely a joy to coach and is a winner in every sense of the word. There is nobody I would trust more with the game on the line than Ensley."

An All-Conference and All-South selection each of the last three seasons and Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Stater, Tedeschi said her collegiate journey can wait. She has unfinished business at Benton for now.

"We have a really special group of seniors," she said. "We've been playing ball together since the fourth grade. We have the best team chemistry. My classmates blow me away with how much they care about one another. No hatred. No drama. Just love, laughter and fun with our group. We very much want to end the season on a positive note."

As for Tedeschi ... "I just want to be the best player that I can be," she said. "Basketball is what's going to pay for my college education someday."