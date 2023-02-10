MARION — There is no easy way to describe the impact one feels from an untimely loss of a family member. But that's exactly what Jerzy Bittle of Marion has been dealing with since the early part of this basketball season.

The standout senior guard for the Wildcats, who recently became the school's all-time scoring leader in girls basketball, has had to endure and then overcome the passing of her older brother, Trace, also a former Marion athlete, who was killed in a car accident last November.

"I think basketball is what has helped to get my family and me through all this," Bittle said. "And my teammates and coaches, of course. They have been there for me every step of the way."

Bittle said basketball games are two hours for her and her family to blot out the pain and anguish. It's an oasis in the middle of a desert.

"I can just focus on the game in those two hours," she said.

And when Bittle is focused, she is quite the player.

Averaging 21.4 points-per-game and totaling 623 points through 29 games, Bittle is adding to her legacy as a points monster with each and every game.

Bittle has scored 1,810 career points, breaking the former record held by Clarissa Gross set 20 years ago. She has a career-high single game of 40 points against Meridian last year.

"Clarissa, who I heard was a very good player here, called and congratulated me after I broke her record," Bittle said. "And then she sent me flowers, which was very sweet of her."

Bittle said the personal accolades are nice, but she prefers team accomplishments.

"I think it's incredible how far we've come as a team since the beginning of this year," she said. "We're all working really well together. Something just clicked a while back and we're playing very well for the most part. We've been winning more games (15-15 overall following Tuesday's road win at Herrin). Hopefully, that can continue at the regional."

Marion will host Herrin at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the opening round of the Class 3A regional next week.

Asked about her progress as a player from last year to this year, Bittle said there was no magic elixir.

"Just hard work in the gym over the summer and taking at least 200 shots a day," she said. "I've gotten better at improving my range. It was important to me to improve my overall skill set. Because of that extra work, I am much more confident as a shooter this year. And I think that has carried over to the games."

Bittle said Senior Night festivities and breaking the scoring record will always be near her heart when she reflects back upon her basketball career.

"I would say those are my two proudest moments," the senior said. "Those and remembering how close my teammates and I have become. The support they all have shown me ... I will never forget."

Bittle is not just a one-sport athlete. She also excels in softball. A solid hitter and fielder, Bittle said she enjoys both sports equally well and could end up playing either or both at the collegiate level.

"I haven't made any commitments yet. We'll see how things go the rest of this school year," she said.

Bittle added that she plans to study medicine in college.

"I think I would like to be an optometrist," she said. "I have already job shadowed Drs. Chase Rudolph and Jessie Crabtree."

First-year Marion basketball coach Melissa Courter said she has no idea how Bittle has persevered though such tumultuous times.

"She has gone through so much this season, but has still found the strength to lead this team," she said. "Jerzy's amazing. She has always been a go-getter - a very smart player who sees the floor well and makes adjustments on the run. She is driven to win."

Courter said the team once over-relied on Bittle to carry them. Now, others are stepping up to lighten the load.

"I would say that Jerzy trusts her teammates in every way now," the coach said. "We all trust one another."

Courter added that the Wildcats will not be the same team without her next year.

"We will miss Jerzy's presence and confidence, as well as her drive," she said. "She will have the opportunity to play college basketball if she wants to."

Asked how she wants to be remembered at Marion, Bittle said, "a hard-nosed player who wasn't afraid to get on the ground after a loose ball, as well as a player who wanted to win more than anything else."