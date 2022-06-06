Girls Basketball | Brown ready for new coaching assignment at Benton

BENTON — Dave Brown has made the rounds in coaching circles. From helping Matt Wynn coach the boys at Benton High School and assisting the Rend Lake College men's basketball team to coaching the Carterville and Marion High School boys teams and Rend Lake College women's team, Brown has quite the resume.

He replaces Andy Sloan as the new high school girls basketball coach at Benton High School.

Brown spent the last four years with the RLC women. In that time, he compiled a 59-51 overall record. What makes his time even more impressive there is that the Warriors were only 4-23 in his first season. He proceeded to post winning records in each of the next three seasons, including a 23-7 record this past season.

He left the college to accept a Physical Education teaching position at Benton High School, his alma mater. In addition to coaching girls basketball, he will assist in football.

"I don't like to lose," said Brown when contacted at his home this week. "We're going to play a fast-paced game. We're going to shoot the 3 and we're going to play hard on defense. I simply want to continue to build on the success of the past."

Brown will build around seven senior returnees in Ensley Tedeschi, Braelyn Miller, Addi Krueger, Ryleigh Bates, Mia Wills, Addie Sellers and Kylie Cockrum.

Underclassmen returning to the squad include: Malia Webb, Halle Smith, Brooklyn Frailey, Hannah Cardwell, Cadence Neitzel, Aliyah Brandon, Chesney Chamberlain, Blakely Johnson, Mkenna Stubblefield, and Tessa Neitzel.

The only two graduating seniors were Peyton Tieffel and Brown's daughter, Jacey Eubanks.

"We're going to do what it takes to win," Brown said. "We're going to start having some summer workouts soon where the girls will learn why we will do things the way we do. It's a process. I am looking forward to getting to know all the girls."

Benton High School Athletic Director Ryan Miller said he has known Brown for the better part of 15 years.

"He (Brown) helped Coach Clodfelder and I coach football our first year and he was great with the kids," Miller said. "Since then, he has gained some valuable experience coaching women's basketball at RLC. He has been successful where he has been and we are looking forward to seeing what the future holds for him and Benton girls basketball."

Brown is a 1998 graduate of Benton High School. He went on to SIU where he earned a bachelor's degree in science. He added a master's degree in education from the University of Phoenix.

Brown and his wife, Callie, also have an older daughter, Jayla, who will be a junior at SIU-Edwardsville.

"I have always wanted to coach basketball since I was in school watching Jo Jo Johnson play for the Rangers," Brown said. "I wanted to be like Doug Collins and Steve Fisher. I think we're going to have a special team this year at Benton."

