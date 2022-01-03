Girls Basketball | Burnett helps lead Massac County to win over Vienna

VIENNA — The loud scream that could be heard in the gym coming from the visitors locker room after the game indicated that the Massac County girls basketball team wanted this win badly.

Brooklynn Burnett scored 24 points and Elise Coakley had 17 to lead the Lady Patriots to a 56-51 victory over Vienna in a non-conference game Monday night.

Burnett and Coakley are both sophomores.

The matchup was a rematch of the City of Metropolis Tournament championship game, which was won by Vienna, 51-42, when the Lady Eagles were on a nine-game win streak.

Massac County is now 10-6 — the Lady Eagles are also now 10-6 — after the revenge-exacting win. Two of Vienna's losses have come against Christopher.

Sophie Bormann added seven points for the Lady Patriots, including two perfectly-swished free throws with 13.8 seconds left that sealed the victory.

Those free throws came after Vienna head coach Rick Metcalf used his last three timeouts to try and ice Bormann — and some of the Vienna student section members resorted to getting on all fours and barking like dogs.

But both shots hit nothing but net to give Massac County a two-possession lead.

Vienna's Ayva Rush led all scorers with 28 points, including a layup in the third quarter that gave the Lady Eagles a brief 32-30 lead.

Massac County went into halftime with a 30-26 advantage. Burnett had half of those points and Coakley had nine at the break.

Burnett gave the Lady Patriots the lead back at 33-32 with a three-point play and Bormann followed with a basket with 50 seconds left in the third quarter.

Massac County grew its lead to 50-41 on an inbounds layup by Coakley with four minutes remaining.

Vienna pulled within 52-49 on a layup by Emmy Vinson, but those points were answered by two free throws from Adalyn Gower with 1:12 left.

Then after the Lady Eagles got within three again at 54-51 on a nifty up-and-under shot by Haylie Oliver with 20.6 on the clock, Bormann provided the final points.

Massac County finished the game 17 for 28 from the foul line, while Vienna was 11 of 16 from the charity stripe.

Vinson finished with nine points and Shaylee Moore had seven for the Lady Eagles.

