Girls Basketball | Carbondale wins their first game of the season over Murphysboro

CARBONDALE – The moveable object met the resistible force Thursday night when Carbondale hosted Murphysboro in a non-conference girls basketball game with both teams looking for their first win. When it was all settled, over two and half hours later the Terriers were victorious, 56-38, behind Jessie Harper’s career-high 24 points.

“We were sluggish in the first quarter, we didn’t just want to win this game because they are our rivals, we all stepped up in the second quarter and started doing what coach told us,” Harper said. “We finally focused and started to make our shots more. It’s exciting. Now that we got our first win, there will be less stress and we’ll be able to play like we’re capable to win again.”

Carbondale (1-5) trailed 12-11 after the first quarter and fell behind by five points soon after Murphysboro guard India Harris had to be helped off the court with a right leg injury.

“I don’t know how to describe it,” said Murphysboro coach Karen Jurich. “It’s after 10 and we’re still here. My point guard goes down with an injury and my backup backup point immediately picks up three fouls and she’s out. When you don’t have your quarterback out there you’re going to struggle. I thought the girls played valiantly and played hard every second of the game. As long as they play hard they are going to get better.”

Harper, who had scored the Terriers first basket of the game after Murphysboro had taken a 5-0 lead, but was shutout since then, was sent to the line and made both her free throws to start a 10-0 run that turned the game around.

“We got in foul trouble early, but we overcame that,” said Carbondale coach Tracy Hill. “Overall we played hard and played really well the second and fourth quarters. We didn’t execute as well as I would have liked, but at the end of the day it’s a win and we needed it.”

During the run, Alana Ellsworth scored on a put-back followed by a jumper by Madysyn Butler. Harper went back to the line after a steal and made two more free throws and the run ended with Butler making two more free throws.

The Red Devils cut the lead to three with 1:26 left in the half, but a 3-pointer by Shariah Davis and a 3-pointer by Harper gave the Terriers a 31-24 lead at the half.

Murphysboro (0-5) scored the only bucket in the 3:08 of the third quarter as the Terriers were sent to the line four times on shooting fouls and missed all eight free throw attempts and their first 13 shots from the field.

Harris returned to the game and scored on a layup to cut the lead to three that jarred the Terriers out of their slump as Carbondale sank five of their next seven shots during a 11-2 run to take a 12-point lead. During the run, Harper made her second 3-pointer and two other baskets.

Tabytha Young sank a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to cut the lead to nine heading into the fourth quarter.

Young sank another one from beyond the arc to cut the lead to six to open the open the fourth quarter. The Terriers responded with a 14-0 run during which Harper went 5-for-5 from the line and made another basket to put the game away.

