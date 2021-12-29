Girls Basketball | Carterville defeats Benton at Benton Christmas Classic

BENTON — Amayah Doyle just wasn’t going to let her Carterville Lions lose.

Carterville took a 33-21 lead into the fourth quarter of the Benton Christmas Classic third place contest. However, the host Rangerettes cut the lead to 33-27 with 5:36 remaining on a conventional three-point play by Braelyn Miller.

That’s when Doyle said enough is enough.

The sophomore forward scored nine points down the stretch, leading Carterville to a 44-40 win.

After Miller’s three-point play, Doyle muscled a shot off the glass and was fouled. She missed the free throw, but followed the shot, picked off the rebound and scored again, reinstating a 10-point lead.

“That was huge,” said Carterville junior varsity coach David Russell. “That was absolutely huge particularly at that point when the game could have gone either way.”

Russell was on the bench because Carterville coach Todd Rogers was ill.

However, Doyle was just getting warmed up. She scored Carterville’s next two buckets, giving the Lions a 41-29 lead with just 3:11 remaining.

With the game in the balance, Benton went to 6-foot-1 junior Ensley Tedeschi, who scored eight of her team-high 20 points in the final 2:35.

The game proved to be a lot closer than one might have imagined in the first half as Carterville rolled to a 17-1 lead after one quarter.

The early minutes of the game belonged to the Lions.

Carterville shredded Benton’s 2-3 zone for four treys in the first quarter. The Lions were perfect from behind the arc in the quarter.

After an exchange of free throws to start the game, Carterville went on a 16-0 rampage. Back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers by Amayah Doyle, Alecia Doyle and Kristin Edmonds started the run. Amayah Doyle ended the quarter with another trey as Carterville rolled to a 17-1 edge.

In the meantime, Benton had no answer for Carterville’s defense. The Rangerettes scored just one point in the quarter despite turning the ball over just three times.

Benton finally registered a field goal when Ryleigh Bates came off the bench and banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key at 4:56 of the second quarter.

While the Lions couldn’t miss in the first quarter, they struggled to put the ball in the basket in the second frame. Carterville didn’t score a field goal until Edmonds dumped in a short shot with just 51 seconds remaining in the half.

Despite those struggles, the Lions maintained a 22-10 edge at halftime.

Amayah Doyle led all scorers with 21 points. No other Carterville player reached double figures.

