Girls Basketball | Carterville defeats Du Quoin for Class 2A regional crown

ANNA — Macey Lentz and Kristin Edmonds came up with huge plays to make sure their senior seasons wouldn’t end Thursday night as the Carterville girls basketball team held off Du Quoin, 48-41, in the championship game of the Anna-Jonesboro Class 2A Regional.

Carterville, which trailed by three at halftime, found itself down 29-28 with 2:45 left in the third quarter and Du Quoin had the ball. But then Lentz picked off the ball and streaked for a layup that produced the eighth and ultimately final lead change of the game.

“Macey has been a huge defensive stopper this year,” said Carterville coach Todd Rogers. “She just shot the gap and that wasn’t anything I was really expecting, to be honest. She just shot the gap and got her hands on it and went down and finished. She did it textbook like in practice and had the confidence to do it.”

Amayah Doyle hit two free throws to start the fourth quarter and after Du Quoin’s Lauren Heape scored it was Edmonds who drilled a pair of 3-pointers around a great defensive stand, then Doyle scored again and suddenly the Lady Lions had a 40-31 lead with four minutes to play.

Down the stretch, it was senior Alecia Doyle with eight straight free throws to ensure Carterville’s third win over Du Quoin this season and more importantly a berth in next week’s Nashville Sectional.

“It was a great team effort,” Rogers said. “We had to grind the entire time. Give a lot of credit to Du Quoin. Of course we’d seen them twice this year and (coach) Sean (File) does a great job. Their kids play hard and they had a good game plan and executed it.”

After going into the second quarter tied, Du Quoin took its first lead at 12-10 on a bucket by Emma Fischer. Carterville went in front with a pair of Amayah Doyle layups, then the Lady Indians went on an 8-0 run.

Abbi Mocaby scored the first four points of the run, then the Lady Indians got points from Heape and Loveleen Dunklin to produce a 20-15 lead with 2:42 left in the first half.

Amayah Doyle followed her own miss for a putback and was fouled for a 3-point play that cut Du Quoin’s lead to 23-20 at the half.

Lenz contributed four points to start the third period that put the Lady Lions back in front and Carterville held Du Quoin to six points in the frame.

“The girls were playing pretty tight to start the game and I thought the second half they played a little looser and did some better things and executed better on offense,” Rogers said. “Our defense has been solid for most of the year and honestly that’s what won that game was our defense.”

Alecia Doyle, a senior headed to SEMO this fall, finished with a game-high 19 points and was 11-for-11 from the foul line. Amayah Doyle, her sophomore sister, added 12 points.

Those are the expected scorers, but it was Lentz with eight points and the six from Edmonds, with three more points and strong defense from fellow senior Kasha Ward, that put the Lady Lions over the top.

“Some of our other kids stepped up and hit some big shots when they were leaving them open,” Rogers said. “We hit a couple of 3s there to get some separation and made our free throws. It was a total grind and wasn’t very pretty at all. I credit that to Du Quoin and their intensity and their defense.”

Heape scored 14 points and Dunklin had nine, while Mocaby chipped in eight for the Lady Indians, who finished with a 20-9 record — with three of those losses to Carterville.

The Lady Lions, who are now 25-6, advance to Tuesday’s first semifinal game at the Nashville Sectional at 6 p.m. against either the host Hornettes or Breese Central, who play for the Breese Regional title on Friday night.

“This was a great win for us,” Rogers said. “They shouldn’t be easy at this point. We don’t have an easy road, so I’m just proud and looking for the next step.”

