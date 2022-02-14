Girls Basketball | Carterville gets past Vienna, advances to regional final

ANNA — Sixth-seed Vienna gave top seed Carterville all it wanted and more trailing by one at the start of the third quarter, but the Lady Lions closed out strong to beat the Lady Eagles, 49-37, Monday night to advance to the finals the Anna-Jonesboro Class 2A girls basketball regional.

“Second quarter we just went a little cold – we had several open shots and couldn’t knock them down – and that allowed them to get back into it,” said Carterville coach Todd Rogers. “Give a lot of credit to Vienna. They are a very aggressive young squad that is scrappy all the way. I’m very happy with this victory because sometimes that first one is the toughest one.”

Carterville improved to 24-6 on the season and will play the winner of the second semifinal between fourth seed Du Quoin (19-8) and fifth seed Massac County (18-10) for the regional title at 7 p.m. Thursday night. Vienna finishes with a 19-12 record.

Alecia Doyle led Carterville with 17 points with her younger sister Amayah adding 12 as did Kristin Edmonds. Emmy Vinson led Vienna with 14 points with Shaylee Moore scoring nine off the bench and Natalie Webb adding seven.

“Defensively we prepared well,” Rogers said. “I thought between Macey Lentz and Hunter Noto they did a great job on Vienna’s leading scorer (Ayva Rush with three points) and we kept their big kid (Macie Dalton with four points) in check as well. The other players stepped up and hit some shots to keep them in the game, but those kids did a great job on what their assignment was.”

Vienna had cut an 11-point deficit with 29 seconds left in the first quarter to one at the beginning of third, but that only woke the slumbering Lady Lions as Carterville went on a 16-3 run to take a 14-point lead with 1:52 left in the third quarter.

“You take away the first couple minutes when we had the heebie-jeebies – we’re so young – but after that for a while we were winning the game and had the No. 1 seed down to one point,” said Vienna coach Rick Metcalf. “You can't ask for any more than what we gave.”

The lead remained at 14 heading into the fourth, but the closest Vienna would get was eight with 5:55 remaining. Carterville extended its lead back to 12 with 4:44 remaining when it went into a stall and with Vienna having to foul to get the ball back.

Carterville jumped out to an 8-0 lead prompting Vienna to call a timeout and the break worked with Webb canning a jumper to get the Lady Eagles on the board with 5:28 remaining in the first quarter.

Edmonds responded with a 3-pointer to up the lead to nine and the Lady Lions extended their lead to 11 points with 29 seconds left, before Rush scored with 13 seconds remaining to cut the lead to nine heading into the second quarter.

After the two teams traded baskets to open the second, the Lady Eagles caught flight scoring six straight points sparked by Shaylee Moore’s two steals and a putback basket to cut the lead to three with 3:43 left in the half.

Alecia Doyle snapped the run with jumper, but Webb scored with 1:07 left to pull Vienna within three at the half.

Carterville shot 7-of-9 in the first quarter, including 2-for-2 from 3-point land, but went cold in the second making just 2-of-13, including 0-for-9 from beyond the arc.

In the third quarter, the Lady Lions found their shooting eyes again making 8-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-2 from long distance.

