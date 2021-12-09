Girls Basketball | Carterville gets win over Anna-Jonesboro

ANNA — Carterville took advantage of a cold shooting night by Anna-Jonesboro to beat the Lady Wildcats, 49-23, in a River-to-River Mississippi Division girls basketball game Thursday.

“It’s our first road conference game,” said Carterville coach Todd Rogers. “I thought we did a good job keeping our composure in a physical game and we took care of business at the free throw line (16-of-21). Proud of the execution and proud of coming down with a road win.”

Carterville improved to 8-2 on the season and 2-0 in the conference while Anna-Jonesboro dropped to 5-5 and 0-2 in the Mississippi.

Anna-Jonesboro finished the night shooting just 10-of-42 from the field, including 2-of-18 from beyond the arc.

“They’re good defensively, so we knew we had to shoot well and everybody collectively score and we didn’t,” said Anna-Jonesboro coach Matt Denny. “With Carterville they can all score, so it had to be a perfect game to beat them. I was proud of the kids how they battled. We didn’t back down and never had a lack of effort or intensity.”

Carterville shot 13-of-33 overall and 5-of-7 from 3-point land. Amayah Doyle led the Lady Lions with 17 points and Alecia Doyle added 13 with both making two 3-pointers each.

The game got off to a slow start with neither team having good luck from field. Carterville missed four of its first five shots and Anna-Jonesboro three of first four, but the Lady Lions were sent to the free throw line twice with Amayah Doyle making two and Alecia Doyle splitting a pair to give Carterville a 5-2 lead with after 3:36.

Kristin Edmonds canned a jumper from the left corner to up the lead to 7-2, but Marlee Smith got that one back on a driving layup down the lane to cut lead back to 7-4 with 2:46 left in the quarter. Smith led the Lady Wildcats with 10 points and Addison Denny finished with nine.

Alecia Doyle sank a pull-up jumper from the lane and Amayah Doyle sank a layup down the lane to give the Lady Lions an 11-4 lead after one quarter.

After Smith scored, the Lady Wildcats went stone cold from the field missing their last four shots in the first quarter and all eight of their shots in the second quarter. Anna-Jonesboro also didn’t draw any shooting fouls in the first half to add to their frustration, which resulted in not scoring any points in the second quarter.

The Lady Lions shot 4-of-9 in the first quarter and 3-of-7 in the second to take a 24-4 lead at the half.

