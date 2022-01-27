Girls Basketball | Carterville hands Nashville its first conference loss in overtime

NASHVILLE — In a battle for first place in the River-to-River Conference, Carterville blew a six-point fourth quarter lead, but got a 3-pointer by Kristin Edmonds and free throws from Alecia Doyle to help them beat Nashville, 42-34, in overtime on Thursday.

“We didn’t do a very good job executing on offense in the first half and you attribute that to Nashville being a great defensive team,” said Carterville coach Todd Rogers. “For a while it was too pretty good teams making each other look ugly. We came out in the second half and executed on some things and was patient and scored when we needed to.”

The Lady Lions extended their winning streak to 10 games improving to 22-4 on the season and 6-1 in the conference with only Pinckneyville left on their Mississippi schedule.

Nashville fell to 5-1 in the conference and 15-8 overall with Pinckneyville and Du Quoin left on their conference schedule.

“That was two good teams battling down to the wire,” said Nashville coach Doug Althoff. “It was anybody’s ballgame and they just got a little run on us in that overtime. The first team that scores generally has a little bit of an advantage and they got the tip and went down and scored. Then we missed a good shot that went in-and-out and then they come down and get another bucket and we’re behind the eight ball. We played a horrible third quarter and couldn’t put the ball in the bucket. You have to give credit to their defense – every shot was contested.”

Alecia Doyle led Carterville with 17 points, including one 3-pointer. She also finished with four steals, three of which led directly to baskets. The fourth she was fouled on, but missed both free throws. Doyle made 4-of-4 free throws during the overtime period.

“I was trying to do anything I could to get the momentum our way if it was steals, rebounds or making free throws,” Doyle said.

Nashville rallied from six points down at the beginning of the fourth quarter, tying the game with 54.8 seconds remaining in regulation on a pair of free throws from Jordan Donato.

Carterville played for the final shot with Alecia Doyle taking the shot from the free throw line just before the buzzer sounded, but her shot was off the mark to the left sending the game into the four-minute overtime period.

Edmonds, who had made only one other basket in first 32 minutes canned her 3-pointer from the left side 24 seconds into the overtime period. Amayah Doyle followed with a layup to give the Lady Lions a five-point lead with 3:07 remaining.

“My teammates made a good pass to me and they trust me to shoot that shot, so I was confident and they were confident in me,” Edmonds said. “It wasn’t a designed play it just happened running our motion offense.”

With 1:41 remaining, Alecia Doyle was fouled and made both her charity tosses to up the lead to seven. Alyssa Cole sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead back to four 23 seconds later, but that was as close as the Hornettes would get as Carterville was sent to the line four more times and Nashville would miss their final four shots.

In the first half, Carterville trailed by five after shooting 4-of-23 from the field to start the game. The Lady Lions came out of the intermission a renewed team making 6-of-8 shots to turn that deficit around.

The Hornettes then went cold, missing their first eight shots from the field, including three from beyond the arc, and finishing the third quarter making just 1-of-10. Nashville’s only basket of the quarter came with 2:41 remaining after Carterville had taken its first lead of the game by Reese Varel to briefly give Nashville a one-point lead.

Amayah Doyle got the lead back from under the basket and Alecia Doyle stole the ball and scored followed by Kasha Ward scoring on a contested layup with 37.8 seconds left to up the lead to five.

Cole drew a foul with 17.1 seconds and made both her free throws to cut the lead to three heading into the fourth quarter. Cole was recognized before the game for breaking the school record for free throws made and ironically missed her first free throw attempt in the second quarter, but finished the game making her final nine in a row. The senior center led the game with 18 points.

