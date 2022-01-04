Girls Basketball | Carterville holds on to beat Marion

MARION — Carterville withstood two second half runs by Marion to hold on and beat the Lady Wildcats, 60-47, in a non-conference girls basketball game Tuesday night at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.

“I’m proud of the kids for sticking with it and grinding that one out,” said Carterville coach Todd Rodgers. “That was a tough game. Marion gave us their best shot for a long time. We just had a couple breaks, but we didn’t give up and pulled that one out at the end.”

Carterville improved to 14-4 on the season while Marion fell to 6-9. Marion travels to Belleville Althoff for a game Thursday.

“We talk about momentum shifts and tonight it was like riding a roller coaster, which is what we’ve been doing since we took over here,” said Marion coach Casey Rose. “The thing we’ve instilled in this group is every time someone steps on the floor we play fearless, we guard, and they play through every single thing.”

For Carterville, Alecia Doyle led the game with 25 points. Her sister Amayah finished with 15 and Kasha Ward added 11.

Gracie Connor led Marion with 21 points and Jerzy Bittle added 17, including two 3-pointers.

The Lady Lions led by 10 with 58.2 remaining in the first half when Bittle scored on a contested layup and made the free throw to cut the lead to seven, 31-24, at the half.

Amayah Doyle extended the lead back to nine to open the third quarter, but Marion went on an 11-2 run sparked by three baskets and a 3-pointer by Connor to tie the score, 35-35, with 4:17 left in the quarter.

Carterville got the lead back on a free throw by Doyle and extended its lead to four points when Connor stole the ball to score on another contested layup and converted the free throw to give the Lady Wildcats a 40-39 lead with 1:22 remaining.

With 33.1 left, Alecia Doyle sank a pull up jumper to give the Lady Lions the lead, 41-40, heading into the fourth quarter.

Carterville jumped out to a nine-point lead in the first 3:13 of the final eight minutes, but Marion cut the lead to two with 2:58 remaining when Bittle stole the ball and sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key.

However, that was the last run they had left as Carterville closed out the game scoring the final 11 points.

Marion led for all but 20 seconds in the first quarter jumping out to a 6-0 lead on baskets by Bittle, Connor and Alexis Ucci. Carterville came right back on back-to-back 3-pointers by Kristin Edmonds and Alecia Doyle followed by a layup by Amayah Doyle to take an 8-6 lead 1:25 later.

Connor got the Lady Wildcats going again on back-to-back-to-back baskets to give Marion a 12-8 lead with 3:45 remaining in the quarter.

Carterville tied it on a layup by Alecia Doyle, two free throws by Macey Lentz and a steal by Amayah Doyle, who passed to her sister for a fast break layup with 47.6 second remaining.

Bittle was fouled 26 seconds later and made both her free throws to give the Lady Wildcats a 14-12 lead heading into the second quarter.

