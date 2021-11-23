Girls Basketball | Carterville jumped out early to beat Carbondale for its third win in a row

CARTERVILLE — Carterville scored 28 points in the first quarter and added 19 in the second to take 47-7 lead at the half en route to a 61-28 win over Carbondale in a non-conference girls basketball game in the Lions Den Tuesday night.

“The starters set the tone and allowed us to get some other kids into the game to get some experience,” said Carterville coach Todd Rogers. “We want to start every game off quick if we can and tonight we got good minutes and executed well.”

Carterville improved to 4-1 with its third win in a row while Carbondale is still looking for its first win falling to 0-4.

‘We’ve got a lot of improvement to make and we know that,” said Carbondale coach Tracy Hill. “It’s going to take the girls to buy into the program and to work extremely hard to get the level we want to be.’

Alecia Doyle led the Lady Lions with 15 points followed by eight points from Kristin Edmonds and eight from Amayah Doyle off the bench.

Jessie Harper was Carbondale’s leading scorer with nine points, including two 3-pointers in the second half. Alana Ellsworth scored the Terriers first two points of the game to tie the score 2-2 at the 46 second mark and finished with seven.

After Ellsworth’s two free throws, Carterville went on a 16-0 run with Doyle doing the most damage at the line making 4-of-5 to go with two baskets from the field. Her older sister Alecia had six points on two baskets and 2-for-2 from the line with Kasha Ward scoring the other two points on a steal and a layup.

The Lady Lions closed out the first quarter on a 10-2 run with Edmonds making two from beyond the arc and closing the first part of a longer run with a layup with 24.2 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Carterville scored the final seven points in the first quarter and opened the second quarter with an 18-0 run with Alecia Doyle scoring seven of the points on a free throw and two 3-pointers.

Ellsworth snapped the run splitting a pair free throws with 1:39 left in the half. Carbondale sank its first basket of the game with 28.2 seconds left on a jumper by Harper.

The Terriers sank four baskets from beyond the arc in the second half with Harper sinking her first with 2:51 left in the third quarter. Emma Bickel hit one at the buzzer to cut the lead to 52-19 heading into the fourth quarter.

Harper canned her second 1:40 into the fourth and Shariah Davis finished the game with a 3-pointer with 12.8 seconds left.

