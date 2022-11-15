Girls Basketball | Carterville opens with win over West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT — The long-range shots weren't falling, but the Carterville Lions had ample enough offense to overcome that shortcoming Tuesday as they rolled past the West Frankfort Redbirds in the season opener for both teams, 49-23.

The Lions were 2-of-14 from beyond the 3-point arc.

That said, the individual scoring was well balanced for Carterville. Junior Amayah Doyle led the way with 18 points, but was not on her game from a shooting standpoint. She converted only 7-of-18 shots from the field.

As a team, the Lions made good on 18-of-44 shots.

Hillary Siemer followed with seven points. Hunter Noto contributed six. Oliva Russell added five.

Carterville led at each quarter break: 9-5, 19-10 and 30-14.

Top scorer for the host Redbirds was April Dimitroff with seven points. Aleah Russell chipped in five points.

The highlight of the night was Doyle draining a half-court shot at the end of the first period to extend the Lions' lead at the time from 6-5 to 9-5.

Carterville coach Todd Rogers said he was pleased with his team's effort.

"Going into a situation where we really haven't had everyone together for a practice due to other activities, we were very rusty in the beginning and pretty one-dimensional," he said. "Shots weren't going in. I thought as we loosened up, different people stepped up and we shared the ball well and scored some points on our fastbreak and played decent defense all night. It's a nice first game to have going into a tough season."

Rogers said the Lions don't need to be hitting on all cylinders in November.

"Not on Nov. 15. We have a lot of room to grow, and we will continue to improve. Still, we came out with a win on the road, And a lot of kids got to play at the varsity level."

Redbirds coach Jason Thrash liked what he saw of his team despite the loss.

"We did a lot of good things offensively," he said. "We executed well. I just thought the pace was a little bit slow as far as the offense goes. We just need to get the confidence going for our shooters. I'm real excited about our numbers. We have 14 girls this year, seven who are freshmen, which is exciting. We have enough to field a JV team this year. We missed some free throws tonight, but overall, I thought we played pretty well at times."

The Redbirds compete at the Harrisburg tournament next week.