Girls Basketball | Carterville rolls past West Frankfort to open season

CARTERVILLE — Try as they might, the Lady Redbirds of Frankfort Community High School in West Frankfort were simply no match for the much stronger, more athletic Carterville Lions on Tuesday in the season opener for both schools. The Lions won the game, 70-29, with a running clock in the fourth period.

The Doyle sisters provided about half of the offense for the host school, picking up where they left off last season.

Sophomore Amayah Doyle poured in a game-high 22 points, including 16 in the first half, to pace the offensive attack for the Lions. Senior Alecia Doyle, who recently announced she has accepted a scholarship to play basketball at SEMO next fall, checked in with 12 points. Also hitting for double figures for Carterville was senior Kasha Ward with 13 points. Senior Kristin Edmonds fell just shy of double digits with eight points.

The 1-0 Lions were able to do just about anything they wanted to do on the offensive end.

"I really didn't know what to expect. We haven't had a lot of time to practice other than these last two weeks due to COVID," said Carterville coach Todd Rogers. "This was also probably the first game where some of these kids have had a bunch of fans to watch them play, which makes it a little bit different. I thought we came out and played pretty well. We tried to keep the pace up and use our athleticism to our advantage. We got a good lead and kept it going. It was a good first game for us."

Rogers said there is still plenty to improve upon before the next game.

"Offensively, once we got to executing, we did some good things, but it took us a while to actually run the play. When we ran it (properly), we had some good open looks and hit some good, clean shots."

Redbirds coach Jason Thrash said the Lions were simply a better team.

"They're a great squad. They're deep and have a lot of great athletes," he said. "We're pretty young and only have 10 total players in the program. I'm proud of our girls, though. We're working hard in practice and getting better. We just have to keep working hard on the fundamentals."

The Redbirds were led in scoring by senior Makane Cass, who totaled 12 points, which included a pair of 3-pointers. Senior Karsyn Thrash added six points.

Carterville bolted out to a 19-8 lead after one quarter and never looked back. The Lions led 40-13 at the intermission and 59-25 after three periods.

The Lions return to action Thursday night against Highland in the Salem Invitational. They will also play two games on Saturday, one against the host Wildcats and one against Centralia.

FCHS is off the rest of the week before entering the Harrisburg Invitational next week with games Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

