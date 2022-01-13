Girls Basketball | Carterville rolls to win over Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — With a strong defensive effort, the Carterville Lady Lions rolled to a 53-35 win over Du Quoin at Anders Gymnasium on Thursday night to complete the season sweep of their SIRR Mississippi Division games.

The first meeting in Carterville ended up being a nine-point win for the Lady Lions after withstanding a furious rally by the Lady Indians.

"The first time we played them our defense wasn't very good," said Carterville coach Todd Rogers. "I'll give them credit they made a lot more 3-pointers than we wanted them to against our defense."

Carterville is now 17-4 overall and 4-1 in the SIRR Mississippi after also receiving a forfeit win from Pinckneyville last week. Du Quoin is now 12-6 and 2-3 — both teams have lost to Nashville.

"We know we can play with them," said Du Quoin coach Shawn File. "We played with them at their place. They're a very good team. We're lucky they didn't hit more free throws, to be honest. But we have to do a better job of putting the ball in the basket."

Alecia Doyle led Carterville with 19 points, with 13 of them coming in the first half. The senior had six early points when Kristin Edmonds added a 3-pointer and Amayah Doyle had two baskets to push the Lady Lions out to a 16-9 lead.

Carterville went on a 13-4 run in the second quarter — Alecia Doyle put in seven of those points and Edmonds drilled another triple — to take a 29-13 lead into halftime.

Du Quoin's only field goal in the second quarter was a 3-pointer from Abbi Mocaby, who led the Lady Indians with 11 points.

"I felt like once we got the lead, we were able to maintain that even in the third quarter when both teams came out cold," Rogers said. "When you're not scoring that's OK if the other team isn't scoring."

Du Quoin cut down the margin by three in the third quarter and then a 3-pointer from Loveleen Dunklin early in the fourth had the Carterville lead down to 10 at 35-25.

But the Lady Indians couldn't get any closer and Amayah Doyle converted a pair of 3-point plays and Kasha Ward sank two 3-pointers to push the lead back to 19 points.

"We just couldn't extend that run," File said. "We got it down to 10 and felt like if we could get to single digits it might start to get tight. But we just didn't finish around the rim really well tonight."

The second of Amayah Doyle's 3-point plays came after a nifty move in the lane and Ward's second triple was the result of an inbounds play after a timeout.

Amayah Doyle finished with 14 points, all but four coming in the final eight minutes, while Ward and Edmonds both had nine points with their outside shooting.

"We know people are going to pay attention to the sisters," Rogers said. "When Kristin and Kasha are making shots, it makes it easier on them."

Mocaby hit three 3-pointers to lead Du Quoin in scoring. Dunklin added 10 points, all in the second half.

"That's a good team," Rogers said of the Lady Indians. "They're very experienced and a good offensive team. Last time we couldn't get away from them. This time we wanted to get away and be patient. I thought we did a good job for the most part in the second half of executing on the offensive end and continuing to play good defense."

Carterville was scheduled to play at Benton on Saturday but that game has been canceled. The Lady Lions are tabbed to play St. Louis Vashon, Marion and Mount Vernon during Carbondale's Mid-Winter Classic tournament which starts on Monday.

Du Quoin is slated to play at Trico on Saturday.

