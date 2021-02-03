Girls Basketball | Carterville rolls to win over Fairfield to open season

CARTERVILLE — Carterville's girls basketball team picked right back up from where they left off last season with a dominating 63-32 victory over Fairfield on Wednesday.
Carterville welcomed back Todd Rogers as coach in his first game replacing Matt Crain, who stepped down after seven highly successful seasons with the team. Rogers coached the Lady Lions for 10 seasons before Crain, but admitted there were still butterflies in his stomach heading into Wednesday’s opener.
“No doubt, I was a little bit nervous coming in not knowing what to expect,” Rogers said. “I’ve had all my kids back together for four days as a whole squad, so trying to throw in a lot of things all at once not knowing what to expect.
“It’s really like starting over for me; it’s all brand new other than watching some of the games last year.”
There were many questions how Carterville would replace Jeniah Thompson, Abbey Crain and Megan Barton from last year's team that won 31 games and finished 3rd at the Class 2A State Tournament.
The two returning starters expected to fill those shoes were senior Averi Vanderzille and junior Alecia Doyle, who averaged 11 points a game as a sophomore. Doyle answered the call with a game-high 23 points on 7 of 12 shooting including a 3 for 4 clip from 3-point range.
Doyle, who has already received offers from SIU and Illinois-Chicago, welcomed her freshman sister Amayah into the starting lineup. The younger Doyle exploded in her opening debut with 21 points on 5 of 12 shooting and a trio of 3-pointers to match her sister.
The good news for Carterville fans is these two sisters’ chemistry is off the charts. The bad news for opposing schools is that they still have one more year together after this season.
“I was just playing my game and having fun,” said Alecia Doyle. “It feels amazing and wonderful to be back. (Amayah and I) have that love connection on the court where we just know each other and know where each other is supposed to be.”
“(Alecia’s) been here before so she gives me confidence and always reminds me to give effort,” said Amayah Doyle. “She’s taught me that if shots aren’t falling then I can still make plays on defense. I love playing with her... she gives me motivation.”
The Doyle sisters led Carterville into halftime with a 33-18 lead. Amayah led all scorers at the half with 13 points while Alicia had nine pointers before scoring the rest of her 14 in most of the third quarter. Rogers subbed his starters out with 3:58 remaining in the game.
The duo put together a 15-3 in the third quarter to give the Lady Lions a 53-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
Junior Kasha Ward put together a nice game for Carterville with six points and two rebounds. Vanderzille recorded seven of her team-high eight rebounds in the first half before sitting most of the third quarter with three fouls. Behind her in rebounds was senior Olivia Cecil who finished with five rebounds and one field goal.
Fairfield was led in scoring by junior Valorie Dagg with 10 points. The Lady Mules also had junior Emma Frymire score eight points off the bench alongside sophomore Kate Book with six points and five rebounds in the second unit.
The game came down to Carterville playing more aggressive on both sides of the ball. Fairfield found itself trailing 17-3 after the first quarter and the Lady Lions never let their foot off the gas pedal.
“It was just amazing that we were able to play a basketball game,” said Rogers. “I’ve been fortunate coaching my freshmen and sophomores at the J-V level, so we’ve had that relationship already. They (talking about the Doyle’s) feed off each other and we’ve got pretty good pieces to go with it.”
Next up for the Lady Lions is a home matchup against Herrin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
