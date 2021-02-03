Girls Basketball | Carterville rolls to win over Fairfield to open season

Doyle, who has already received offers from SIU and Illinois-Chicago, welcomed her freshman sister Amayah into the starting lineup. The younger Doyle exploded in her opening debut with 21 points on 5 of 12 shooting and a trio of 3-pointers to match her sister.

The good news for Carterville fans is these two sisters’ chemistry is off the charts. The bad news for opposing schools is that they still have one more year together after this season.

“I was just playing my game and having fun,” said Alecia Doyle. “It feels amazing and wonderful to be back. (Amayah and I) have that love connection on the court where we just know each other and know where each other is supposed to be.”

“(Alecia’s) been here before so she gives me confidence and always reminds me to give effort,” said Amayah Doyle. “She’s taught me that if shots aren’t falling then I can still make plays on defense. I love playing with her... she gives me motivation.”

The Doyle sisters led Carterville into halftime with a 33-18 lead. Amayah led all scorers at the half with 13 points while Alicia had nine pointers before scoring the rest of her 14 in most of the third quarter. Rogers subbed his starters out with 3:58 remaining in the game.