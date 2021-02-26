Girls Basketball | Carterville's Alicia Doyle erupts for 31 point double-double against Du Quoin

“For me personally, the game has not slowed down, said Doyle. “I always keep my same pace and go the way I need to go. I do try to change pace depending on the type of game that it is, but I always try to keep that same pace and mentality of going hard every time.”

Doyle and senior Averi Vanderzille return as the only two varsity members from Carterville’s team last season. Todd Rogers appreciates the tone players like Doyle and Vanderzille set for the rest of the team in his first year back coaching the Lady Lions after the departure of Matt Crain.

“(Alicia) and Averi have to step up and show that varsity leadership for the other kids,” said Rogers. “I think our other players have been such a great complement and tonight was a great team win with a great performance by Alicia.

“I want her to be very opportunistic; she’s got such a great mid-range jumper. If we get her to that point whether we’re screening or whatever we’re doing in our offense, we want her to take that shot.”

It was a night where Carterville was without junior Kasha Ward due to injury. That forced junior Macey Lentz into the starting lineup and it worked out well for the Lady Lions in a 46-34 victory to move to 9-1 on the season.