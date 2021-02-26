Girls Basketball | Carterville's Alicia Doyle erupts for 31 point double-double against Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — Alicia Doyle’s 31 points on Thursday was a career-night for Carterville that left Du Quoin and coach Shawn File searching for answers defensively all night long.
“I think Alicia Doyle is one of the best players in Southern Illinois… if not the best,” said File. “She’s pretty special and I thought that she was incredible tonight.”
After losing to Carterville earlier this month, File went into Thursday with a game plan to slow down Doyle and her sister, freshman Amayah Doyle. He believed in that plan, but unfortunately for him the Doyle sisters had plans of their own.
“Grace (Alongi) is our best on-ball defender and Grace gives up some size (guarding Alicia Doyle) and we know that, but we also know that Grace is quick enough to guard her,” said File. “Grace is right there step-for-step but a couple times Alicia maybe shoots over the top of her. But my goodness, I thought Grace did a pretty good job defensively.”
Doyle added 10 rebounds to her statline for her first career double-double on 10-of-16 shooting from the field, 2-of-5 from the 3-point arc and 5-of-7 from the free throw line. The junior opened the game on fire scoring 10 of her 11 first quarter points in the first three minutes via two 3-pointers, two free throws and a baseline jumper.
Wearing No. 24, Doyle channeled her inner Kobe Bryant to get Carterville out to an early 10-0 lead. That set her pace of play for the remainder of the game and she never let up.
“For me personally, the game has not slowed down, said Doyle. “I always keep my same pace and go the way I need to go. I do try to change pace depending on the type of game that it is, but I always try to keep that same pace and mentality of going hard every time.”
Doyle and senior Averi Vanderzille return as the only two varsity members from Carterville’s team last season. Todd Rogers appreciates the tone players like Doyle and Vanderzille set for the rest of the team in his first year back coaching the Lady Lions after the departure of Matt Crain.
“(Alicia) and Averi have to step up and show that varsity leadership for the other kids,” said Rogers. “I think our other players have been such a great complement and tonight was a great team win with a great performance by Alicia.
“I want her to be very opportunistic; she’s got such a great mid-range jumper. If we get her to that point whether we’re screening or whatever we’re doing in our offense, we want her to take that shot.”
It was a night where Carterville was without junior Kasha Ward due to injury. That forced junior Macey Lentz into the starting lineup and it worked out well for the Lady Lions in a 46-34 victory to move to 9-1 on the season.
“I would say that tonight we won more on the defensive end than the offense,” said Doyle. “Kasha helps us a lot with getting the boards so we did miss her a lot tonight, but Macey did a great job stepping in and playing her role doing what she needed to do.”
“Kasha was a big loss because she does so many little intangible things that don’t get noticed on the stat sheet sometimes,” said Rogers. “Macey came in and did a great job defensively for us and with short notice, so we appreciate that.”
The aforementioned Amayah Doyle finished second in scoring for the Lady Lions with 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Carterville’s offense reached double digits in each quarter and held Du Quoin to single digits through the first three quarters.
Junior Lauren Heape led Du Quoin in scoring with 12 points and five rebounds with help from junior Abbi Mocaby, who finished with 11. The Lady Indians fought back after being down 16 in the third quarter, but couldn’t bring themselves within 10 points despite outperforming Carterville 14-10 in the fourth quarter.
“That’s the one thing you’ll say about our girls is they’re going to keep battling and keep fighting until the very end,” File said with his team moving to 2-6. “We’re playing a tough stretch of games right now: Nashville twice, Benton and Carterville. Three of those four games are against state-ranked teams, Nashville is in the Top 10 and Carterville is good.”
Carterville had to lock up defensively in the fourth quarter to prevent any chance at a Du Quoin comeback.
“They are a really good team,” said Doyle. “They didn’t give up, which is what I love about them because they made the game competitive and intense. I’m glad we pulled out the win.”
Carterville’s next game is at home on Monday for Senior Night against Anna-Jonesboro.
