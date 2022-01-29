Girls Basketball | Christopher clinches Black Diamond West title

VIENNA — Vienna played a phenomenal third quarter to take the lead, but Christopher held the Lady Eagles to 2-of-12 shooting and made enough free throws in the fourth quarter to beat the Lady Eagles, 53-49, to clinch the Black Diamond West title on Saturday afternoon.

“They hit shot after shot and hit some tough shots, too, and its tough to rebound when the ball goes through the hoop,” said Christopher coach Seiger Shurtz. “In the fourth quarter when they missed some shots our girls boxed out and limited their shots to one. Then you take care of the ball in the fourth quarter and you have a pretty good chance to win and we did that.”

Christopher extended its winning streak to nine games to improve to 20-3 overall and 9-0 in the conference with only Goreville left on the conference schedule.

Vienna dropped to 13-10 and 4-2 in the standings with Goreville, Johnston City, Sesser-Valier and Trico left on its conference schedule.

Amiah Hargrove led Christopher and the game with 24 points, including 9-of-10 from the free throw line. During the fourth quarter rally Hargrove pulled down nine rebounds.

“In the third quarter they got some good balls to fall and we couldn’t hardly get anything, but I’m glad we stuck it out in the end,” Hargrove said. “In the fourth quarter I realized we were in a spot where I needed to step up more. We needed those rebounds because we had to get back down the floor and score, so I said I’m going to be one to grab it for my team and get us going. That gave us a little bit of momentum, so it was nice.”

Haylie Oliver led Vienna with 15 points, including three from beyond the arc. Ayva Rush was perfect at the line making 10-of-10 to finish with 14 points.

After scoring 31 points in the first half, Christopher went cold, scoring just eight points in the third quarter while Vienna got hot scoring 23.

“You have to give Vienna credit they played pretty good defense stopping us from doing what we wanted to,” Shurtz said. “They played a perfect third quarter and we didn’t play well and that’s what made it a ballgame.”

During the fourth quarter Christopher made seven of its first eight free throw attempts to take a five-point lead, but let Vienna get back in the game by missing five straight at the line before recovering to make three of its last five to hold onto the victory.

Christopher had blew a 15-point lead with 1:27 into the third quarter and trailed by three 26 seconds into the fourth quarter after Rush stole the ball and fed Macie Whiting for a layup.

The Lady Bearcats began their game-winning rally with an in-bounds basket by Hargrove. Hargrove was fouled and missed her first free throw, but made her second to tie the score at 42.

Twenty seconds later Hargrove was fouled again and made both to regain the lead for Christopher and 34 seconds later went to the line again and made both to up the lead to four with 4:53 remaining.

After Christopher missed five straight free throws, Vienna cut the lead to two with 52.2 seconds remaining, but Vienna missed their final three shots and Christopher went to the line two more times, splitting the four free throws.

At the beginning of the game, Christopher led 14-10 after the first quarter with Hargrove and Emily VanHoorebeke scoring six points each. The Lady Bearcats extended their lead to 31-17 at the half with Hargrove adding seven points, including a 3-pointer, and Vienna scoring just seven points..

