Girls Basketball | Christopher defeats Goreville to finish unbeaten in BDC

CHRISTOPHER — Junior guard Jessica Gordon knocked down four shots from beyond the arc and sophomore forward Amiah Hargrove tallied 14 of her team-high 23 points in the second half Saturday afternoon as Christopher pulled away from visiting Goreville, 47-31, in Black Diamond Conference action.

With the win, Christopher improves to 22-3 overall and finishes league play a perfect 10-0. It marks the second straight BDC title for head coach Seiger Shurtz and his Bearcats.

Goreville's Blackcats fall to 19-8 overall, 6-3 in the league.

Shurtz said he was pleased with his team's performance, particularly the second-half effort as the Bearcats expanded on a five-point halftime lead (21-16) to go up 14 by the end of the third period at 38-24 and 16 by the end of the contest.

"It was an unusual game," said Shurtz. "We were playing after two boys games for the first time this season and it was before a pretty packed house, so the adrenaline was flowing with our girls. Once we calmed down and corrected some things at the half, we played much better. We certainly shot the ball a lot better."

Hargrove was only 4-of-14 from the field in the first half, but was a more characteristic 6-of-8 in the second half in garnering her 23 points. With the help of her four triples, Gordon finished with 16 points.

"Jessica Gordon's been shooting the ball very well the last couple of weeks. We're starting to get into a rhythm offensively," Shurtz said." I think the girls are enjoying playing these games more and more. I think this is something that could have happened earlier in the season if we had had a full season of games last year. I can see a change now in these girls. They're having fun and communicating on defense more. They're playing basketball."

Shurtz added that winning league titles in back-to-back seasons is special.

"It's a testament to the girls' work ethic and what they're putting in every day at practice," he said.

In addition to Hargrove and Gordon, McKensie Jackson contributed four points. Emily VanHoorebeke and Tori Crain chipped in two points each.

The Blackcats were paced by Kyndall Webb's 10 points, which included a pair of 3-pointers. Abby Compton and Breanna Suits followed with six points apiece. Jasilyn Westerfield added four points. Chasey Peas donated a triple just ahead of the game-ending buzzer. Macie Tosh had two points before leaving the game early in the third period with an apparent ankle injury.

Goreville head coach Pete Gordon said his team played well on the defensive end in the first half.

"To give up 21 points against a really skilled team like Christopher... it was OK," Gordon said. "I was more disappointed with our offensive execution, but you have to give Christopher credit. They got us out of our comfort zone and forced us to start our offense a little higher than we wanted to."

