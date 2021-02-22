Girls Basketball | Christopher earns key win over Goreville

Shurtz told his team to dribble out the final minute of the second quarter which led to Dejear rattling home a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded. It wasn’t the play drawn up, but Shurtz was happy with the results.

“It was funny because that’s not how we drew up that play, but we’ll take it,” he said. “I just told the girls not to let the game get away from them at halftime. A lot of teams that get off to a big lead tend to let their foot off the gas pedal.”

Goreville would end up outsourcing Christopher 13-7 in the fourth quarter but the game was out of reach at that point. Both teams played a slow third quarter scoring six points each as the Lady Blackcats fell to 3-4 before taking on Meridian in their next game.

“We did some good things in the first half but the ball wasn’t going in at all,” said Goreville coach Mike Helton. “We got into the lane a couple times and (Hargrove) affected some of our shots, so we need to get better at punishing the help. To this point we’d been able to get to the rim.”

Goreville shot 2 of 14 in the first half before finding the bucket in the fourth quarter. Freshman Abby Compton led the Lady Blackcats with eight points and a team-high eight rebounds. Sophomore Macie Tosh scored nine points with a team-high three free throws to lead her team in scoring.