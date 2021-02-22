Girls Basketball | Christopher earns key win over Goreville

GOREVILLE — Christopher took care of business against Goreville with a 43-28 road victory on Monday.
Freshman Amiah Hargrove showed up for the Lady Bearcats with 17 points and 13 rebounds while sophomore Makayla Desear scored 14 points on four 3-pointers. Jessica Gordon chipped in 11 points to move Christopher to 5-1 and 4-1 in the Black Diamond Conference.
“The good thing about this game that has been different from all of our other games is our scoring was balanced,” said Christopher coach Seiger Shurtz. “When you can get that even scoring and everyone can get in the books you play better.”
Shurtz’ starting five features four sophomores and Hargrove as the lone freshman. The four sophomores started 29 games last season as freshmen with most playing J-V and varsity.
Hargrove provides the height advantage reeling in rebounds. She also knocked in a pair of 3-pointers and converted on all five of her free throw attempts. She showcases a knack for where the ball is at all times and a silky jumper.
“I think my role is just to contribute as much as I can and allow my teammates to contribute,” said Hargrove. “We kept our composure and stayed tall the whole game. That was probably my favorite part about tonight's win.”
Hargrove went into halftime with nine points and seven rebounds with her team ahead 28-9. The Lady Bearcats outscored the Lady Blackcats 20-7 in the second quarter after shooting 5 of 14 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Shurtz told his team to dribble out the final minute of the second quarter which led to Dejear rattling home a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded. It wasn’t the play drawn up, but Shurtz was happy with the results.
“It was funny because that’s not how we drew up that play, but we’ll take it,” he said. “I just told the girls not to let the game get away from them at halftime. A lot of teams that get off to a big lead tend to let their foot off the gas pedal.”
Goreville would end up outsourcing Christopher 13-7 in the fourth quarter but the game was out of reach at that point. Both teams played a slow third quarter scoring six points each as the Lady Blackcats fell to 3-4 before taking on Meridian in their next game.
“We did some good things in the first half but the ball wasn’t going in at all,” said Goreville coach Mike Helton. “We got into the lane a couple times and (Hargrove) affected some of our shots, so we need to get better at punishing the help. To this point we’d been able to get to the rim.”
Goreville shot 2 of 14 in the first half before finding the bucket in the fourth quarter. Freshman Abby Compton led the Lady Blackcats with eight points and a team-high eight rebounds. Sophomore Macie Tosh scored nine points with a team-high three free throws to lead her team in scoring.
Christopher outrebounded Goreville 24-22 with sophomore Mckensie Jackson recording five rebounds behind Hargrove’s 13. The Lady Blackcats might look young on paper, but looks can be deceiving.
“Going from junior high to high school these girls really grew up,” said Shurtz. “Hargrove has loads of potential and plenty of room to grow, but you can say that about our entire team because we are very young.
“I believe this is the first time we’ve won at Goreville since we’ve been a program. Games like this, getting road and conference wins, are just huge and it’s huge for their confidence.”
