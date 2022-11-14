Girls Basketball | Christopher gets win over Salem, Du Quoin downs Murphysboro

DU QUOIN — The season opener turned out to be a good one for the Christopher High School girls basketball team Monday as the Bearcats romped past Salem, 55-24, in the first night of the Du Quoin Tip-Off Classic.

All-Stater Amiah Hargrove poured in a game-high 29 points to pace the Bearcats' offense. She was 11-of-16 shooting from the field and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

"I was really happy to be back on the floor with this team tonight, the start of a new season," Hargrove said. "We're a senior-heavy team and most of us have been playing ball together the last six or seven years. Tonight, I thought our first half was a little rocky, but we came out at the start of the second half ready and were in control. I think our experience showed."

Hargrove said Christopher's pressure defense eventually wore down the Wildcats.

"We work on the press every day in practice," she said. "With us being so quick, we know we're going to get a lot of steals in the frontcourt."

The junior, who is rewriting most of the individual basketball records at Christopher, said she played fairly well for a season opener.

"A lot of first-game jitters, but I thought I attacked the hoop well and made my free throws. That's always a goal for me."

Hargrove said losing the sectional final to Goreville is still fresh on the team's mind and serves as a motivational tool of sorts for each of the players.

"Even in volleyball, we were using that game as momentum," she said. "We remember that feeling of losing and how bad it felt to go home early, knowing that we had so much potential, so this year, we're not letting anything stop us."

First-year Christopher coach Hayden Carter was pleased with the win, even if it took a while to establish command.

"What we wanted to do was play with intensity - play harder than them," he said. "I didn't think we did that very well in the first half. Even though we were leading (27-17), I felt like we weren't leading. In the second half, the girls did a good job of forcing some turnovers and getting some fastbreak layups."

Carter said Hargrove played a complete game.

"Amiah is almost unselfish to a fault," he said. "She doesn't really go out chasing her points. Many of her points just come naturally to her. That's what happens when you work as hard as she does. She gets rewarded."

Carter acknowledged that it felt good to get his first win as a head coach for the Bearcats.

"It means a lot to me. Hopefully, there are a lot more to come. I'm not worried about me. I'm just hoping the girls have a good season."

Salem head coach Megan Kessler said she was not focused too much on Christopher, but rather on how her team was performing.

"I just wanted to see what we have with this young team," she said. "We had a lot of jitters, but all-in-all there were some things that we can build on. It's just a matter of putting it all together and executing."

In addition to Hargrove's 29, McKensie Jackson contributed eight points. Jessica Gordon chipped in seven points, including a pair of 3-pointers. It was Gordon who missed the sectional championship game last season after suffering an ACL injury of her left knee one game earlier in the sectional opener.

Emily Van Hoorebeke notched four points. Tori Crain hit for two and Emma Wampler added a free throw.

Salem was led by Emma Gregg's six points. Jordan Kessler had four points.

The Bearcats led at each quarter break: 16-9, 27-17 and 49-20. Much of the fourth quarter was a running clock once Christopher extended its lead to 30 points.

Hargrove scored 16 of her 29 points in the first half, knocking down seven of her first eight shots.

Du Quoin downs Murphysboro

In the second game on the main floor, Du Quoin cruised past Murphysboro, 59-29.

Sophie Hill fired in 18 points to pace the Indians' offense. Kallie Oestreicher was also in double digits with 11. Addy Denault followed with nine points.

Du Quoin led at each quarter break: 18-9, 33-16 and 46-22.

Murphysboro was paced offensively by India Harris' 14 points. Clara Gahagan tacked on six points, all coming on 3-pointers.

"It's always nice to get that first win," said Du Quoin coach Shawn File. "I thought defensively we played pretty well tonight. We did a good job of staying in front of our man and in the passing lanes. And Harris was hard to stop. I thought we defended her about as well as you can and she still made some shots.

"Offensively, we moved the ball well, got some easy buckets, and even hit a few 3-pointers. For a first game, I thought we played pretty well," File said.

In the auxiliary gym, Pinckneyville crushed Cairo 81-23 behind the 17 points of both Mo Morgenthaler and Emily Baggett. Aaliyah Wilkerson led Cairo with 15 points.

In the second game there, Woodlawn downed Sesser-Valier/Waltonville, 55-29. Jase Burkett dropped in 20 points to pace the Cardinals. Top scorer for SVW was Patrice Laur with 13 points.

On Wednesday, Cairo will meet SVW and Salem will tangle with Du Quoin at 6 p.m. in opposite gyms. The 7:30 p.m. games will feature Murphysboro and Christopher and Woodlawn and Pinckneyville.