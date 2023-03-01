The Christopher Bearcats will take their next step on the road to a state championship Thursday when they square off with Champaign St. Thomas More at 11:45 a.m. in a state semifinal game.

The other semifinal game pits Galena and Okawville, which gets underway at 10 a.m. Thursday. The championship game is 11 a.m. Saturday with the third place game at 7 p.m. Thursday. All games are played at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Christopher head coach Hayden Carter described the Sabers as "very athletic." He said they like to get up and down the floor.

"They want to get in transition and put up a lot of quick shots," Carter said. "We are going to need to control the tempo - make them play a half-court game."

Carter said he is confident that if the Bearcats can frequently get the ball in Amiah Hargrove's hands, the results will be good.

"We just have to take care of the basketball and play our game," he said. "If they key hard on Amiah, some of our other players should have some easy opportunities to score."

Christopher advanced to the state semifinals in Class 1A after first winning the Webber Township Regional. The Bearcats defeated Wayne City, 52-37 and Woodlawn, 35-27. At the Christopher Sectional, the Cats knocked off Goreville, 56-45, and Edwards County, 58-43. They then notched a 50-45 victory over Neoga in the Super-Sectional on Monday in Effingham.

Champaign St. Thomas More opened postseason play by winning its own regional. The Sabers beat Urbana University School 64-15 and Decatur St. Teresa, 54-51. At the Lexington Sectional, they rolled past Watseka, 63-38, and Mount Pulaski, 63-48, where they advanced to the Pontiac Super-Sectional. There, they bested Serena, 56-35.

Christopher Athletic Director Josh McCurren said the success of the girls team has captivated not only students, but the community as a whole.

"We gave the girls a proper sendoff today," McCurren said. "There was a pep session for our K-8 students and then the high school band played as the team made its way through the halls of the high school. The fire department also escorted the team bus out of town.

"Everyone's excited," he continued. This is the first time any of our teams have ever advanced to state. We are hopeful that this success carries over to the spring sports and that younger students see this and want to be a part of our athletic program."

McCurren said the turnout for the sectional and Super-Sectional games was tremendous.

"You can see that this team means a lot to our community. It brings about better camaraderie and pulls us together as one. I think we're all looking forward to the girls bringing home some hardware from the state tournament."

Carter added that the state tournament is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for most.

"I just want our girls to take it all in and value the experience," he said.