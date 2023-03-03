NORMAL — Hayden Carter knows Saturday’s Class 1A state championship basketball game will be an enormous challenge for his ballclub.

“I think you would have to consider us the underdog,” said the first-year Christopher High School girls coach. “They (the Rockets) have played some 4A schools and been very competitive with them, splitting with O’Fallon, who is competing at the state tournament up here.”

A brief look at the Okawville schedule shows wins over another large school, Edwardsville, as well as Breese Mater Dei, a finalist in Class 2A, Nashville, Belleville East and Woodlawn.

The win over Woodlawn was by a score of 58-21, whereas Christopher split with Woodlawn, losing in the regular season, 59-38, before bouncing back to beat the Cardinals in the regional championship, 35-27.

“We will stick to our guns and do what got us here,” Carter said. “The key will be keeping them off the offensive glass. We can’t let them have extra scoring opportunities. Defensive rebounding has been a problem for us in recent games.”

Okawville is powered by junior guard Alayna Kraus, who is averaging 19 points-per-game. She has scored 684 points this season. Moreover, she is converting 43% of her 3-pointers – a phenomenal percentage from that range.

Senior Briley Rhodes is at 13 ppg followed by Megan Rennegarbe at 7 ppg. Rennegarbe is the team leader in field goal percentage at 60% and is also tops in rebounds at 5.6 per game.

Okawville finished 33-4 and was a perfect 10-0 in the Illinois Division of the Cahokia Conference.

Christopher is 31-3 and finished a perfect 8-0 in the Black Diamond Conference West Division.

Junior Amiah Hargrove is averaging 25.2 points-per-game. She has racked up a total of 732 points on the season.

Senior Jessica Gordon is averaging 7.7 ppg. Senior Makayla Dejear is at 5.7 ppg.

Hargrove is also tops on the team in rebounds at nine per contest. Gordon leads in assists at 3.9.

Hargrove also leads in steals and blocks and is a team-best 84% on free throws. Dejear is tops from beyond the arc at 38%.

The Bearcats’ losses have come at the hands of Class 2A schools Benton and Carterville, plus the one to Class 1A Woodlawn.

Signature wins have come against larger schools like Salem, Herrin, and Nashville.

Carter said it’s imperative that his team not only keep the Rockets off the offensive boards, but also contain the athletic Kraus.

“She does such a good job of attacking the gaps and forces defenses to rotate, which opens things up for their offense,” he said. “We’re going to have to play our best game to have a chance.”

Christopher’s players enjoyed a relaxing Friday for the most part. After a one-hour practice session at Illinois Wesleyan University, the team went on a shopping trip and then attended the Class 4A state tournament.

“Coaches dream to be in this position of playing for a state championship,” Carter said. “It’s why we get into coaching in the first place.”

And despite his youth and inexperience as a coach, Carter realizes what this moment in time means to his players.

“For most, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I want them to enjoy it,” he said. “And it’s been great for our community, too. Our success has helped put Christopher on the map (so to speak) at this state meet.”

Championship game time is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.