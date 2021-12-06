Girls Basketball | Compton helps Goreville hold on to get win over Marion

GOREVILLE — Sophomore Abby Compton poured in 34 points to lead Goreville to a 73-66 win over Marion in a non-conference high school girls basketball game Monday night.

Goreville, which was playing for the first time since a loss to Christopher, improved to 4-1. Marion dropped to 3-5.

Breanna Suits added 16 points and Macie Tosh had 13 for the Lady Blackcats.

Jerzy Bittle led Marion with 31 points. Gracie Connor and Karris Rhine also hit double figures with 12 and 10, respectively.

Marion had an early 9-6 lead, but a scorebook technical gave Compton two free throws and then she scored on the ensuing possession to put Goreville in front at 10-9.

The Lady Blackcats led the rest of the way.

Goreville held a 20-12 lead after a basket from Jasilyn Westerfield and went into halftime ahead 34-24 following a layup by Suits at the buzzer.

Compton had 19 of Goreville's 34 points in the first half.

A putback from Compton and a basket by Tosh had the lead up to 42-29 with three minutes left in the third quarter. The margin was up to 15 after consecutive baskets from Tosh and was still there at the end of the period at 52-37 with a bucket by Suits.

Marion went on a furious rally in the fourth quarter and got as close as three at 61-58 on a 3-pointer by Karris Rhine with 1:45 left.

Compton was right there with two answering buckets to push the lead back to 65-58 with 1:13 remaining.

Marion got within four again but no closer as Suits, Kait Dunning and Tosh hit free throws in the final minute.

Goreville plays again Wednesday night on the road at Gallatin County, while Marion is at home Thursday evening for a South Seven Conference game against Mount Vernon.

