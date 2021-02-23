Girls Basketball | Doyle leads Carterville over Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Alecia Doyle scored 26 points, including four from beyond the arc, to lead Carterville to a 60-33 win over Carbondale in a nonconference girls basketball game held on Carbondale’s home court.
“This is our fifth game in six days, so I worry a bit about tired legs and things,” said Carterville coach Todd Rogers. “It’s more mental at this point to just try to execute as best we can and take the best opportunities we can and just play clean.”
Carterville won its third in a row to up its record to 8-1 while Carbondale dropped to 0-3 on the COVID-19 shortened season.
“We competed,” said Carbondale coach Brad Walker. “I told the girls before the game we needed to go out and make it hard for them to compete every possession and I feel like we did that.”
Doyle’s sister Amayah added 15 points, including a 3-pointer of her own with 2:36 remaining in the game, and Averi Vanderzille scored nine. Faith Halliday led the Terriers with 15 points that included four 3-pointers.
“We haven’t played a lot of games, but we’re getting ready to play a lot in a few days,” Walker said. “Our goal each game is to get better. We’re very young and not very good yet, so we’ve got a lot of things to work on.”
Carbondale closed a five-point deficit with 1:47 remaining in the first quarter to one on a jumper by Shariah Davis from the left corner and a rebound by Emma Bickel. But, Carterville added a basket by Vanderzille on a putback with 13.3 seconds left to give the Lady Lions a 13-10 lead.
“We took a little time to before we got in the flow, but once we did we knocked down some shots,” Rogers said. “When the ball goes in the hoop it makes things a lot easier. But I thought we picked up our defense which helped us score in transition and come up with a better performance in the second half.”
Carterville jumped out to a nine-point lead with 3:34 remaining in the half on the first of two 3-pointers by Alecia Doyle to start a 10-0 run that ended with Doyle’s second from downtown to extend the Lady Lions’ lead to 16 points with 1:25 remaining. Doyle finished the first half with 14 points.
Carbondale cut the lead to 12 at the half when Halliday split a pair of free throws and followed with a 3-pointer from the right side with 42.7 seconds remaining.
Doyle opened the third quarter with another from beyond the arc and added her fourth from long distance as the Lady Lions raced out to a 25-point lead with 3:16 left in the third frame.
The Lady Lions extended its lead to 26 on a turnaround jumper by Amayah Doyle, but Halliday scored on a falling down layup with 10.6 seconds to cut the lead to 24 heading into the fourth quarter.