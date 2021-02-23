Girls Basketball | Doyle leads Carterville over Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Alecia Doyle scored 26 points, including four from beyond the arc, to lead Carterville to a 60-33 win over Carbondale in a nonconference girls basketball game held on Carbondale’s home court.

“This is our fifth game in six days, so I worry a bit about tired legs and things,” said Carterville coach Todd Rogers. “It’s more mental at this point to just try to execute as best we can and take the best opportunities we can and just play clean.”

Carterville won its third in a row to up its record to 8-1 while Carbondale dropped to 0-3 on the COVID-19 shortened season.

“We competed,” said Carbondale coach Brad Walker. “I told the girls before the game we needed to go out and make it hard for them to compete every possession and I feel like we did that.”

Doyle’s sister Amayah added 15 points, including a 3-pointer of her own with 2:36 remaining in the game, and Averi Vanderzille scored nine. Faith Halliday led the Terriers with 15 points that included four 3-pointers.

“We haven’t played a lot of games, but we’re getting ready to play a lot in a few days,” Walker said. “Our goal each game is to get better. We’re very young and not very good yet, so we’ve got a lot of things to work on.”