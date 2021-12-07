Girls Basketball | Doyles help lead Carterville to win over Du Quoin

CARTERVILLE — In case anyone forgot, there are two talented Doyles on the Carterville girls basketball team.

Sophomore Amayah Doyle scored 25 points and her older sister Alecia had 17 as the Lady Lions held off Du Quoin for a 59-51 victory in an SIRR Mississippi Division girls basketball showdown Tuesday night.

Carterville is now 7-2 overall and 1-0 in the conference. The Lady Lions were coming off a four-point loss to Breese Mater Dei; the other loss was to Highland by a point.

Du Quoin, which dropped to 4-2 overall and 0-1, had its only other loss come against Christopher.

Three players reached double figures for Du Quoin. Lauren Heape dropped in 13, while Emma Fischer had 12 and Loveleen Dunklin also had a dozen before suffering an injury.

Coming into the game, Alecia Doyle, who is headed to Southeast Missouri this fall, was averaging 17.3 points per game. Amayah Doyle was averaging 15.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Du Quoin made it interesting late by cutting a 13-point margin down to two on a bucket by Sophie Hill with 4:10 left. But the Lady Lions responded by getting four straight points from Amayah Doyle and a basket from senior Kasha Ward.

Carterville senior Kristin Edmonds got the game started with a deep 3-pointer and the Lady Lions led 10-5 after a three-point play by Amayah Doyle at the 2:15 mark after Alecia had already picked up her second foul.

But the game was tied at 14 after the first eight minutes following a nifty scooped-in layup by Heape.

Alecia Doyle returned at the start of the second quarter and scored 13 points in the frame, including a pair of layups after ankle-breaking moves to get to the basket.

The Lady Indians stayed tight with five different players scoring in the frame, including five points from Emma Fischer, and Carterville's lead was just 33-30 at the half.

Both Doyles scored to start an 11-1 run for the Lady Lions at the start of the third quarter, a flurry that included another 3-pointer by Edmonds and was capped by a jumper from Ward.

Both Doyles showed their defensive skills in the third quarter, as well. Alecia took a strong charge under Du Quoin's basket and Amayah came up with a huge block late in the frame to help Carterville go into the fourth with a nine-point lead.

Both teams stay in conference play Thursday night as Du Quoin hosts rival Pinckneyville and Carterville travels to Anna-Jonesboro.

